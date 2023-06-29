Submit Release
Senator Collett Celebrates House Passage of Patient Safety Act

Harrisburg, Pa. – June 28, 2023 — Today, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) joined her colleagues in the legislature and fellow nurses from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the passage of HB 106, the companion to Senator Collett’s Patient Safety Act (SB 247), through the House of Representatives.

At a rally following the historic vote, Senator Collett remarked: “Leadership matters – majorities matter – and the health and safety of the people of Pennsylvania matters. And that’s exactly what today’s vote shows: that this new House majority continues to advance bipartisan bills which help the people of this great Commonwealth.”

The Patient Safety Act would establish unit-specific nurse-to-patient ratios in Pennsylvania hospitals, creating a safer work environment and better outcomes for patients. Senator Collett, a nurse with experience at the bedside in Level 1 trauma care, pediatric home health, long term care and infection control, has championed this issue since she was first elected in 2018. Collett’s SB 247 – a nod to the 24/7 care nurses provide – has 21 cosponsors in the Senate.

Collett continued: “Lawmakers have shown it’s not enough to put a sign on the lawn calling someone a health care hero. It’s time we listen to them; it’s time we vote with them; and it’s time we deliver for them.”

A video of Senator Collett’s full remarks can be found on her website.

