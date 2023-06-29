St Philips Chambers Receives Re-Award of Wellbeing at the Bar Certificate of Recognition from the Bar Council

This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to prioritising the wellbeing of our members, pupils, and staff.” — Joe Wilson

St Philips Chambers, a leading barristers' chambers in the UK, is pleased to announce that its Wellbeing at the Bar Certificate of Recognition has been re-awarded by the Bar Council. This prestigious recognition underscores the Chambers' commitment to the wellbeing of its members, pupils, and staff and affirms its continuous efforts to provide a supportive and inclusive environment.

The re-award follows a rigorous review process conducted by the Bar Council, which scrutinised not only the policies and strategies implemented by St Philips Chambers but also tangible evidence of their effectiveness and ongoing evolution. The Chambers' demonstrated dedication to promoting wellbeing and nurturing a positive work culture contributed significantly to this achievement.

"We are delighted to confirm that our Wellbeing at the Bar Certificate of Recognition has been re-awarded by the Bar Council. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to prioritising the wellbeing of our members, pupils, and staff."

St Philips Chambers has implemented a comprehensive range of initiatives designed to support the wellbeing of everyone within the Chambers. These initiatives include the appointment of Mental Health First Aiders, who provide valuable support and assistance to individuals facing mental health challenges. Additionally, the Chambers has introduced an independent listening service, offering a confidential platform for individuals to discuss any concerns or issues they may be facing.

The Chambers also places great emphasis on fostering a vibrant and inclusive community through a diverse range of social activities. These activities encourage interaction, networking, and collaboration among members, pupils, and staff, thus contributing to a positive and supportive work environment.

The re-award of the Wellbeing at the Bar Certificate of Recognition by the Bar Council is a testament to St Philips Chambers' unwavering commitment to maintaining and enhancing the wellbeing of its members, pupils, and staff. The Chambers remains proud of its ongoing efforts in this area, which have once again been externally acknowledged and endorsed.



About St Philips Chambers:

St Philips Chambers is a leading barristers' chambers based in Birmingham and Lees. The Chambers consists of a diverse team of expert barristers who offer exceptional legal services across a broad range of practice areas. St Philips Chambers is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of professional excellence while fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment for its members, pupils, and staff.

