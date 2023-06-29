Medical Laser Market to Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of ~14.8% by 2030 | DataM Intelligence

The global medical laser market is expected to boost positive growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing aging population, increasing cosmetic procedures, growing awareness and patient education, and technological advancements used for various treatment by leading companies such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV, IRIDEX Corporation, Biolase Inc., Alma Lasers, Boston Scientific (Lumenis Ltd), and others.

DataM Intelligence medical laser market insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical laser companies’ market shares, drivers, medical laser market opportunities, challenges, trends, and major market medical laser players in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Laser Market Report

As per DataM Intelligence evaluation, North America is predicted to dominate the global medical laser market during the forecast period.

Major medical laser companies such as Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV, IRIDEX Corporation, Biolase Inc., Syneron-Candela, Boston Scientific (Lumenis Ltd), Alcon Laboratories Inc., Cutera Inc., PhotoMedex Inc., and Alma Lasers, and several others, are presently operating in the medical laser market.

In April 2023, ICPA Health Products Ltd, an Indian pharma organization in oral healthcare, introduced, laser for dentistry in the 23rd episode of its "ICPA Clinical Series.

In April 2023, Johnson & Johnson Vision, a leader in eye health and a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, announced that its new ELITA Femtosecond Laser has been given FDA 510(k) clearance for the production of LASIK flaps.

In March 2023, Lumenis, a leading manufacturer of medical laser equipment, and Bloomage Biotech, a market leader in sodium hyaluronate products, collaboratively launched the novel M22 medical wound dressing for postoperative laser skin treatments.

In June 2022, Cynosure, which develops and manufactures lasers for medical and aesthetic treatment applications, released the PicoSure Pro gadget, the most recent enhancement to the PicoSure platform. The first and only 755 nm picosecond laser that has received FDA clearance, PicoSure Pro, delivers energy in a trillionth of a second using pressure rather than heat to treat undesirable pigmentation and rejuvenate skin on all skin types.

Medical Laser Overview:

Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues by using carefully focused light sources. A variety of lasers are employed in surgical procedures. Examples include general surgery, dental operations, refractive eye surgery, and cosmetic surgery. When used properly, lasers give the surgeon the ability to perform more difficult procedures, lose less blood, lessen postoperative discomfort, lower the risk of wound infection, and improve wound healing. The long-term dangers associated with X-rays and other forms of ionizing radiation are not present with laser surgery because it uses non-ionizing energy. They are fundamentally processed biological materials using lasers in the majority of cases. Laser light is occasionally utilized for other purposes, such as to start photochemical reactions.

Medical Laser Market Insights:

North America is anticipated to account for the highest proportion of the medical laser market in 2023, in all regions. The medical laser market is expected to grow significantly in the region due to key growth factors such as increasing demand for aesthetic procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, the availability of products, and among others. The increasing product launches by key players in the region will boost the expansion of the medical laser market. For instance, in April 2022, Acclaro Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of medical devices, launched the UltraClear laser technology system in the nation to treat skin conditions. The new product was unveiled at ASLMS 2022, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery's 41st annual conference, which is presently taking place in San Diego, California.

Medical Laser Dynamics

The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures drives the medical laser market. For instance, in March 2023, Fotona US, the industry pioneer in the design and production of high-tech laser systems for aesthetics and dentistry, observed a significant increase in demand for Fotona 4D Non-surgical Facelift procedures to rebuild collagen and treat sagging facial skin Due to the widespread off-label use of diabetes medication.

On the other hand, low-level laser therapy (LLLT), commonly referred to as cold laser therapy or 3LT is a non-invasive procedure that uses low-power laser beams to promote healing and lessen pain. It has effectively managed a variety of illnesses, including chronic pain, nociceptive pain reduction, and weight loss. It has revolutionized the way we identify and treat patients.

However, the side effects of laser surgery are similar to those of any other form of surgery. Inadequate treatment of the issue, pain, infection, bleeding, scarring, and changes in skin color are among the risks associated with laser surgery.

Additionally, the medical laser market was considerably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, a lot of non-essential or optional treatments were put off or stopped in order to prioritize resources for Covid-19 patients and lower the risk of virus transmission. A brief drop in demand for medical lasers was caused by the considerable decline in elective procedures such as aesthetic treatments, laser hair removal, and cosmetic surgeries. Demand for medical lasers used for sterilization and disinfection increased as a result of the requirement for strict infection control measures during the epidemic. In order to sanitize medical devices, surfaces, and air, laser technology has been used. This has helped this market niche expand.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2022 Medical Laser Market CAGR ~14.8% Major Medical Laser Companies Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips NV, IRIDEX Corporation, Biolase Inc., Syneron-Candela, Boston Scientific (Lumenis Ltd), Alcon Laboratories Inc., Cutera Inc., PhotoMedex Inc., and Alma Lasers

Medical Laser Market Assessment

Medical Laser Market Segmentation Medical Laser Market Segmentation by Product: Solid-State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Lasers Systems, and Diode Laser Systems Medical Laser Market Segmentation by Application: Ophthalmology, Dermatology/Aesthetics, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, and Others Medical Laser Market Segmentation by End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Medical Laser Market Segmentation by Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Company Profiles

Medical Laser Market Companies

Table of Contents

1 Methodology and Scope 2 Market Definition and Overview 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Dynamics 5 Industry Factors 6 COVID-19 Analysis 7 Market by Product 8 Market by Application 9 Market by End User 10 Market by Region 11 Competitive Landscape 12 Company Profiles

