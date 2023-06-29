Flexible Tube Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.1%: AMR

The global flexible tube market is driven by a rise in demand for flexible tubes in the healthcare industry and an increase in the adoption of flexible tubes in automation and robotics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Flexible Tube Market by Material Type (Plastics, Rubber, Metal, Others), By Application (Healthcare, Scientific Equipment, Automotive and Aerospace, Food and Beverage, Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global flexible tube industry generated $1.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global flexible tube market is driven by a rise in demand for flexible tubes in the healthcare industry and an increase in the adoption of flexible tubes in automation and robotics. However, there are multiple disadvantages to using flexible tubes, such as the risk of material weakening and failure due to repeated bending and flexing, which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increase in demand for flexible tubes made from bio-based materials, which are sustainable alternatives to traditional petroleum-based materials, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 Billion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 Billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Material Type, Application, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for flexible tubes in the healthcare industry Increase in adoption of flexible tubes in automation and robotics Opportunities Increase in demand for flexible tubes made from bio-based material Restraints Disadvantages associated with the use of flexible tube



COVID-19 Scenario:



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on market expansion for flexible tubes. Flexible tube manufacture and distribution have been impacted by the pandemic's effects on the global supply chain. Due to travel restrictions and lockdowns, several manufacturers of flexible tubes have experienced difficulties locating raw materials, labor, and transportation. This led to a shortage of varieties of flexible tubes, which caused the production and delivery of goods to be delayed. The pandemic-induced economic crisis reduced demand for flexible tubes in non-medical uses like the automobile and aerospace sectors. The market for flexible tubes has been further impacted by this drop in demand.

However, the market for flexible tubes did suffer some positive consequences from the pandemic. Thus, the demand for flexible tubes used in medical devices such as ventilators, breathing masks, and other equipment has risen. These devices, which are crucial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, must be made with flexible tubes.

The flexible tube market in the post-COVID-19 period is anticipated to present both new obstacles and opportunities as governments around the world invest in new technologies. This tendency has led to an increase in demand for the growth of the flexible tube market.

The plastics segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period-

Based on material type, the plastics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global flexible tube market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Numerous plastic materials that are intended to be flexible and bendable are used to create a flexible plastic tube. Depending on the intended function, many materials can be used to create flexible plastic tubes, but silicone, PVC, and polyethylene are some of the more popular ones. These materials can be chosen to satisfy certain requirements and offer a variety of qualities, such as resistance to heat or chemicals. These tubes are frequently employed for several purposes, including the delivery of fluids in medical and dental offices and the protection of electrical wires. However, the metal segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Due to the fact that metal flexible tubes can withstand high temperatures and pressures, which raises their demand in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, and chemical processing.



The others segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on application, the scientific equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global flexible tube market revenue. Flexible tubes are used in scientific equipment such as chromatography systems, mass spectrometers, microscopes, and cell culture systems. Flexible tubes play a crucial role in various scientific applications, such as the transport of fluids and gases within complex systems. On the other hand, the others segment is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue by 2032. Moreover, the food and beverage segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising use of flexible tubes in the food & beverage industry for various applications such as food and beverage transfer, beverage dispensing, packaging, and temperature control.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around half of the global flexible tube market and is likely to dominate the market revenue during the forecast period. The same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant urbanization and a surge in demand for transportation, housing, and infrastructure. This is expected to propel the demand for flexible tubes in construction applications, including plumbing, electrical wiring, heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is a crucial producer of automobiles, with countries including Japan, China, and South Korea being vital players in the global automotive market. This is bolstering the demand for flexible tubes in automotive applications such as fluid transfer, ventilation, and wiring protection.

Leading Market Players:



Avantor, Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Flex Tubes

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Nordson Corporation

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

NewAge Industries, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global flexible tube market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



