NEC X and Kiterocket Seek Visionary MarTech Entrepreneurs for Venture Studio Program Leveraging AI and Other Emerging Technologies to Power Growth

Applications are now open for NEC X’s Venture Studio Program, providing access to proprietary technology and business support to launch seed-funding ready startups from scratch

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEC X Inc., the innovation venture studio for NEC's emerging technologies, and Kiterocket, a PR-forward, full-service communications agency, are teaming up to recruit applicants for the marketing tech track of NEC X’s Venture Studio Program. The program helps entrepreneurs and founding teams, who are in ideation through prototyping phase, jumpstart market entry and enhance growth opportunities. The Venture Studio Program is geared toward developing, implementing and scaling entrepreneurial innovations utilizing NEC X’s vast technology ecosystem and product engineering expertise, alongside funding, networking and business mentorship.



Applications for the program are available here and due by July 16, 2023. While entrepreneurs and founding teams from all industries are eligible to apply, NEC X has a particular interest in those who work on marketing technology, as well as startups in the public safety and Ag-Tech spaces, given the growth and innovation happening across these sectors. Specific to MarTech, emerging technologies such as AI, generative content, decision modeling, and large language modeling are rapidly unlocking new possibilities for communication practitioners.

“We are seeing a tremendous uptick in technology-driven marketing and PR tools, and as a future-focused agency, are driven to help uncover and cultivate those big ideas poised to redefine our industry landscape,” stated Kiterocket CEO Amanda Foley, who will serve as a formal industry business advisor for martech companies accepted to the Venture Studio Program. “We have enjoyed a client-agency relationship with NEC X since its establishment and are honored to now be working with them in an expanded business relationship where Kiterocket will actively leverage our communications industry expertise to help usher in an era of marketing and PR tools powered by NEC’s technology.”

As a testament to the Venture Studio Program, QI is a recent MarTech company graduate that launched earlier this year and is providing an AI-powered content creation and insights solution that revolutionizes how brands communicate with their audience. NEC also develops and owns various cutting-edge natural language processing technologies which are invaluable for MarTech startup projects.

The current search marks the 10th cohort of Venture Studio Program and will yield a small, hand-selected group of entrepreneurs and startup teams to participate. Qualified candidates are early-stage solo entrepreneurs or a team of strong founders actively working on a new business idea, developing problem-solution hypotheses or prototyping an MVP. Applicants do not need to have launched a product or generated revenue. MarTech companies tapping customer analytics, data management, marketing automation, content optimization, and personalized experiences, are of particular interest and encouraged to apply.

The online application process takes approximately 30 minutes to complete and will then be evaluated by the program committee based on innovative approach, market potential and scalability, with select applicants proceeding to a pitch round, then a pre-program including online workshops and mentorship. After four weeks of pre-program, finalists will be selected into Venture Studio Program and participate in an intensive 8-week Customer Discovery with the opportunity for ongoing support in Customer Validation and other areas.



Interested parties can learn more about the program and NEC technologies by attending an introductory webinar, and applications are accepted here and open through July 16, 2023.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All rights reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2023 NEC Corporation.

About NEC X

NEC X Inc. builds on the strength of NEC’s technologies to accelerate the development of innovative products and services. NEC X provides its Venture Studio Programs to entrepreneurs-in-residence (EIRs) to fast-track the development of technologies and business ideas brought by EIRs or from inside NEC. NEC X has won industry-leading awards such as “Best in Biz” and “BIG Innovation.” The company is located in Silicon Valley, enabling fast access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem and strong high-technology market. Learn more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing application@nec-x.com

About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward communication services driven by connected category experts. The agency’s services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainable living sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. www.kiterocket.com

Media Contacts:

Shannon Blood | NEC X Inc. | Kiterocket | sblood@kiterocket.com | +1-208-216-9180