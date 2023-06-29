Questex's Sensors Converge 2023 United 5,000+ Professionals to Shape the Future of Sensors, Processing and Connectivity

The Industry’s Largest Event in Four Years

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s premier electronics event for design engineers, took place June 20-22 for the 38th annual showcase at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Marking its 38th annual showcase, this year’s Sensors Converge witnessed an outstanding turnout, with over 5,000 professionals from all over the world, converging to explore groundbreaking technologies, foster connections, and chart the course for the sensors and electronics industry.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director of Sensors & Electronics at Questex, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “For nearly four decades, our event has served as a catalyst for bringing together sensors and electronics professionals, providing them with invaluable insights into the industry's future. Despite the challenges faced by the tech sector this past year, the surge in participation and the palpable buzz and energy throughout the event showcased the indispensable value of in-person gatherings. We are thrilled to have provided a platform for attendees and exhibitors to connect and collaborate.”

The event commenced with a full day of immersive learning through a diverse array of Pre-Conference Workshops and Roundtables, culminating in a VIP Reception at the Hyatt Santa Clara, hosted by Arduino.

The Expo floor officially opened on Wednesday, June 21 with over 220 exhibitors, demonstrating innovative technologies and applications across many categories including IoT & Wireless, 5G, Power, MEMS & Emerging Tech, Autonomous, MedTech, and more. Notably, industry giants such as Arduino made their debut appearance at Sensors Converge, joining the ranks of industry leaders such as STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Renesas, Avnet, Murata, TDK InvenSense, Sensirion, Microchip Technology Inc., and more.

The Expo floor also played host to an engaging Main Stage, featuring captivating sessions that included:

Keynotes from Elena Fersman, PhD, Ericsson on “Optimizing Performance: AI in Mission-Critical Cyber-Physical Systems” and Christian Peters, PhD, Robert Bosch on “Sensors: Saving Lives, Enabling Sustainability”

(WISE) Women In Sensors & Electronics Panel on Designing for Women’s Health - The Key to Femtech Success featuring Anna Lee, Co-Founder & Head of Engineering at Lioness, Michele Wispelwey, MBA, COO & Co-Founder at Femgevity, Kristina Cahojova, Founder & CEO at Kegg, and Julia Shenton, Director of Operations at Femgevity

Fireside Chat on Closing the Engineering Workforce Gap and Building STEM Talent for the Future featuring Christie Simons, Deloitte; Stephanie Crook, Intel; and Karen Weisz, Deloitte

Partner Keynotes from: STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, PowerFilm, KORE Wireless, and Murata

Keynote Panel on “Opportunities, Challenges and Collaboration: Government Policy Impact to the Semiconductor and Tech Industries” moderated by Guneet Bedi of Arduino, Vincent Arena of Avnet, Marcellino Gemelli of Robert Bosch, and Justin Mortimer of NXP



Throughout the conference, attendees enjoyed access to more than 80 sessions featuring over 150 speakers who shared their expertise in various formats, including leader’s roundtables, training workshops, and lightning talks. Conference themes revolved around Enabling Innovation: Advancements of Next-Gen Tech; Process Design, Energy Efficiency, and Control Development; and Transforming Markets: Smart Everything.

To optimize the learning and networking opportunities, several new and updated event features were introduced, such as:

Hands-on Training Workshops from Avnet and Renesas, Microchip Technology, Things Industries, and crank Ametek

Live Theater sessions

Featured Product Showcases

Meet the Speakers Lounge

The Sensors Converge Next Gen Engineer Program

Hot Topic Lunch Roundtables

Meetups for Next Gen Engineers, Women in Sensors & Electronics, Startups & VCs

Sensing the Future Career & University Zone

Startup Zone



In addition, the official Sensors Converge Mobile App provided AI-Powered Matchmaking and other features, enhancing the attendee experience and facilitating meaningful networking opportunities.

Attendees also had the chance to win exciting giveaways from renowned companies such as Sparkfun, PowerFilm, Murata Electronics, and more.

“This is a great place - there are a lot of companies with sensor technologies - I can meet those people and make connections with them for the future,” said Zhao Dong, Honda Research Institute.

“It’s been a great show we’ve got a lot of people from a lot of different markets and applications stopping by and checking out the new technologies,” said Justin Hopper, Director of Marketing Nexcomm Systems.

“This is a great show for the entire sensors community, whether you’re a startup, a student, a large manufacturer, a small manufacturer, I think this is a good place to come and see what’s going on in the world of sensors,” said Matthew Apanius, Smart Microsystems.

Looking ahead, Sensors Converge 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 18-20, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com . For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here . Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 38 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io