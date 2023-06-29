STATE BOARD OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEETING SCHEDULE FOR JULY 13

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to meet on July 13 at 10 a.m.

It will be proceeded by meetings on July 12. of the Homes Committee (1 p.m.), Legislative Committee (2:15 p.m.), and ADVA Grant Program Committee (3 p.m.).

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

Wednesday, July 12

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Homes Committee

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM – Legislative Committee

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – ADVA Grant Program Committee

Thursday, July 13