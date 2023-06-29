Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,803 in the last 365 days.

STATE BOARD OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEETING SCHEDULE FOR JULY 13

STATE BOARD OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEETING SCHEDULE FOR JULY 13

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) are scheduled to meet on July 13 at 10 a.m.

It will be proceeded by meetings on July 12. of the Homes Committee (1 p.m.), Legislative Committee (2:15 p.m.), and ADVA Grant Program Committee (3 p.m.).

If you wish to attend the SBVA meeting, ADVA headquarters is located in the RSA Union at 100 N. Union Street in Montgomery. The conference room is located in Suite 826. Parking is available on the street around the building.

Wednesday, July 12

  • 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Homes Committee
  • 2:15 PM – 2:45 PM – Legislative Committee
  • 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – ADVA Grant Program Committee

Thursday, July 13

You just read:

STATE BOARD OF VETERANS AFFAIRS MEETING SCHEDULE FOR JULY 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more