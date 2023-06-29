MISI Invites Nubeva To 3rd Party Testing of Ransomware Reversal Product

Independent Product Testing Commences at U.S. Cyber Command's DreamPort Facility

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nubeva Technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF) announces it has accepted the invitation for independent third-party testing and validation of its Ransomware Reversal Product by the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI) at its DreamPort facility. DreamPort is a renowned mission accelerator facility founded and funded by U.S. Cyber Command .

Steve Perkins, CMO and Head of Product at Nubeva, expressed the significance of this invitation. “We are deeply honored to have been invited to DreamPort. DreamPort is an invitation-only facility renowned for its rigor and integrity in cybersecurity testing of leading-edge products and technologies,” said Perkins. “DreamPort's affiliation with U.S. Cyber Command adds an unmatched layer of credibility to the testing process."

Nubeva's Ransomware Reversal provides a robust protection system that decrypts data encrypted during a ransomware attack. This innovative solution enables fast and easy recovery from such attacks, eliminating the need to pay ransoms. Ensuring rapid and reliable data restoration helps organizations minimize operational disruptions, data loss, and the associated financial and other losses. This patented technology introduces a new level of business resilience against the rising ransomware threat.

“We recognize the indispensable value of third-party validation,” added Perkins. “We eagerly await the results and are confident that this validation will firmly establish Nubeva’s Ransomware Reversal technology as an essential and effective resource for organizations across industries to combat the effects of ransomware.”

The DreamPort facility, established through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement by U.S. Cyber Command and awarded to MISI, is renowned for fostering innovation, collaboration, and prototyping in cybersecurity. It is highly credible in the sector and connected to national cybersecurity operations.

Nubeva anticipates the release of the final findings on the testing and evaluation of Ransomware Reversal technology in July of 2023.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages so businesses never pay ransoms again. Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers.

About DreamPort

DreamPort is a cyber innovation, collaboration, and prototyping facility located in Columbia, MD. It was created by USCYBERCOM through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement awarded to the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI) in May 2018.

About MISI

Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI) is a non-profit formed exclusively to further and promote charitable, educational, and scientific purposes including, but not limited to, furthering innovation in cybersecurity through education, global technology partnerships, investment, and community engagement to create a collaborative network of subject matter experts and cyber professionals. One of the missions of MISI is to operate the DreamPort mission accelerator located in Columbia, Maryland. To learn more, visit https://misi.tech.

About U.S. Cyber Command

U.S. Cyber Command plans, coordinates, integrates, synchronizes, and conducts activities to: direct the operations and defense of specified Department of Defense information networks and; prepare to, and when directed, conduct full spectrum military cyberspace operations in order to enable actions in all domains, ensure U.S./Allied freedom of action in cyberspace and deny the same to our adversaries. Visit http://www.cybercom.mil/ to learn more.

For further information and for a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, visit www.nubeva.com

