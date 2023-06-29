ApartmentLove Selects Protect Group to Provide Travel Protection on Worldwide Vacation Bookings

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers from around the world is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protect Group, a leading provider of membership programs providing refundable booking upgrades around the world.



Integrating with the Refundable Bookings Widget means guests making travel arrangements on the Company’s short-term vacation rental website www.ownerdirect.com (“OwnerDirect.com”) will have the option to safeguard their paid-in travel fees, deposits, and other booking costs in the unfortunate event of a need for cancellation due to a wide range of emergency circumstances. An innovative service, Refundable Bookings will be made available to guests for purchase on OwnerDirect.com at the time of checkout.

“Connecting the Refundable Bookings Dynamic Widget with our new OwnerDirect.com short-term vacation rental booking website provides yet another level of comfort and confidence when making travel arrangements for destinations around the world,” said Cailean Cattani – Head of Sales and Marketing at ApartmentLove Inc. Adding, “Along with many other planned enhancements to our OwnerDirect.com system, this new partnership evidences our commitment to a safer online environment with expanded safeguards for travellers from around the world.”

“Integrating our powerful Refundable Bookings Widget with OwnerDirect.com and ApartmentLove is a tremendous win for our growing global business, now spread across 15 offices around the world, and another step we are making to transform the hospitality industry through our customer-centric and revenue generative services,” says Stuart Barclay – Chief Operating Officer Americas at Protect Group. Adding, “We have been following ApartmentLove and their penetration of the short-term vacation space and believe our unique refund service will de-risk travel bookings and help OwnerDirect.com and ApartmentLove crystalize their place at the forefront of the short-term vacation rental marketplace.”

The Company anticipates going live with Refundable Bookings in the coming weeks in chorus with the planned rollout of many new and additional vacation rental listings on OwnerDirect.com. The “enhanced” OwnerDirect.com will then support upwards of a hundred thousand rental listings throughout North America and elsewhere around the world.

About Protect Group

Protect Group is a Global Membership Programme, offering a host of additional customer centric refund and revenue generative services related to the hospitality event ticketing, transportation, travel, and hospitality industries. Operated across their 15 offices globally, Protect Group are partnered with over 400+ Members across 75 countries to deliver significant revenue to their bottom line and best-in-class customer experiences.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30-countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today’s complex and dynamic markets. Seeking to consolidate the deeply fragmented internet listing industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

For more information visit www.apartmentlove.com/investors or contact:

Cailean Cattani

Head of Sales and Marketing

ApartmentLove Inc.

ccattani@apartmentlove.com

(647) 622-2432

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof. The Company will not update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home