Graphite Recycling Market Continues High Traction Globally, Nearly 9.3% CAGR Poised for Market over 2022-2031

The solid chunks segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global graphite recycling market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The solid chunks segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The batteries segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the graphite recycling market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global graphite recycling market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Architonic, Ascend Elements, Inc., Coidan Graphite, Duesenfeld, Elemental Recycling, Graphite Sales, Inc., Lab4 Inc., Semco Carbon, Weaver Industries, and Inc. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphite recycling market garnered $45.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $110.2 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

NEED FOR THE REPORT:

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the graphite recycling market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

Increase the demand for recycle graphite in the growing battery manufacturing sector serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global graphite recycling market. Rise in awareness among customers about using sustainable and green sources, post COVID-19 period has surged the dependency of citizens over solar cells and solar panels.

KEY OFFERINGS OF THE REPORT:

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

