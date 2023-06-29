CareCloud to Showcase Cutting-Edge Revenue Cycle Solutions at APPNA 46th Annual Summer Convention 2023

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit in booth 28 at the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) upcoming 46th Annual Summer Convention 2023, taking place July 4-9, 2023, and the Gaylor Texan Resort and Convention Center in Dallas.



As an exhibitor at the event, CareCloud is excited to occupy booth 28, where the company will present a diverse range of cutting-edge, technology-enabled revenue cycle solutions. These innovative solutions are designed to revolutionize operational efficiency for healthcare providers of all sizes. With a strong focus on continuous innovation, CareCloud aims to empower practices by providing advanced tools to analyze, track, and manage patient claims. This allows providers to devote their attention to delivering quality patient care while enhancing their accounts receivables. CareCloud stands out by offering a specialized back-office team that handles critical aspects of revenue cycle management, from claims submission to A/R follow-ups, effectively alleviating administrative burdens. By redefining the industry's landscape, CareCloud enables healthcare professionals to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare with unparalleled ease and confidence.

CareCloud, a leading healthcare technology company, has a strong presence in Pakistan, with multiple offices and a skilled team of cost-effective professionals. Building on its success, CareCloud has now announced its bold expansion plans into the vibrant Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region.

Recognized as the third-largest medical association in the U.S., APPNA holds quarterly events that have always seen active participation from CareCloud.

"We are always thrilled to participate in the APPNA events and engage in meaningful discussions about how our solutions can align with the goals of Pakistani physicians," stated Al Nardi, CareCloud’s senior vice president of strategy, who will be present in CareCloud’s booth. "In addition to showcasing how we can support healthcare providers, APPNA offers an exceptional platform for CareCloud to actively listen to the needs of industry professionals, foster partnerships, and ultimately contribute to the advancement of healthcare through technology. We highly value the opportunity to collaborate with APPNA and make a positive impact on the healthcare landscape."

To learn more about CareCloud and how it's redefining the revenue cycle with technology-enabled solutions, visit booth 28 at the APPNA 46th Annual Summer Convention 2023 or visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

