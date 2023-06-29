Progress Announces the Recipients of Its 2023 Women in STEM Scholarship Series in the US and Bulgaria; Opens Application Process for India Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- The 2023 class includes academically elite students attending Brown University, Sofia University and Technical University in Sofia.

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the 2023 recipients of its Women in STEM Scholarship Series in the US and Bulgaria. Established in 2019 and available to those who identify as women, the scholarship series aims to open opportunities to students looking to study computer science, software engineering, IT and/or computer information systems.



“We have the honor every year of meeting incredible young women who are passionate about computer science and have a desire to use that passion to make a positive impact on the world,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “It is inspiring to hear about their achievements as well as what they hope to accomplish in the years ahead. It truly makes me excited about the future of our industry. I’d like to congratulate this year’s recipients and look forward to seeing them evolve into our future leaders.”

Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM

The Progress Software Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM is a $10,000, four-year renewable scholarship and currently supports four inspiring women with the addition of the 2023 recipient.

This year’s recipient is Julie Wang, a graduate of Newton South High School in Newton, MA, who has been accepted to Brown University, majoring in computer science. During her high school tenure, Julie excelled academically and took on various leadership roles, including student leader for the Green Students Movement and group leader in Technovation Girls, a program where young women code mobile apps that address real-world problems. Outside of school, Julie participated in MIT’s Beaver Works Summer Institute and volunteered at Kode with Klossy’s summer coding camps. She has a love for art and was named the 2020 Doodle for Google Massachusetts Winner.

Women in Tech Scholarships in Bulgaria

The Women in Tech Scholarship Program in Bulgaria includes two annual scholarships worth BGN 3,000. Established in 2022, the scholarship program supports four amazing women with the addition of this year’s recipients, Alisa Dermendzhiyska and Elitsa Yotkova.

Majoring in computer systems and technologies at the Technical University in Sofia, Alisa Dermendzhiyska has continued to develop her technology and leadership skills while contributing to the local community and helping others learn to code. In addition to balancing schoolwork and an internship, she served as a programming instructor at Logiscool Bulgaria, an initiative that is part of an international fun-based coding school program for 6–18-year-old students. She also serves as a math tutor. Alisa has obtained multiple certifications, including Programming Fundamentals with JavaScript and Programming Basics with C#, to strengthen her application development skills.

Elitsa Yotkova is a computer science student at the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics (FMI) at Sofia University, “St. Kliment Ohridski.” In addition to her excellent student record, she has been engaged in activities such as an internship with Digital Lights, where she acted as a junior software developer. She also volunteered on the FMI Students Council and is currently serving as a teaching assistant. Elitsa was nominated for 2022 Student of the Year by Sofia University, “St. Kliment Ohridski.”

In addition to the Women in STEM Scholarship Series, Progress contributes funds to the scholarship program at the American University of Bulgaria. This year, the company’s $8,000 donation was given to Bozhana Georgieva, a computer science major who has been consistently recognized for her academic achievement.

Progress would like to congratulate our US and Bulgaria recipients.

Application Process in India NOW OPEN

The company is also excited to announce that the application process for the 2023 Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India is now open. The deadline to submit for this year’s scholarship is Friday, July 7. Click here to learn more and apply.

The Progress Women in STEM Scholarship Series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program: https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility . Learn more about Progress for Tomorrow on the company’s website or read its 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Explore career opportunities at https://www.progress.com/company/careers .

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.