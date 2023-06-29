Orthobiologics Market Expected to Reach $6,870 Million by 2025 | The Growing Branch of Healthcare Sector | Updated PDF

Orthobiologics Market Size 2030

Orthobiologics market report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orthobiologics market was valued at $4,870 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,870 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025. Orthobiologics are substances that orthopedic surgeons utilize to help injuries heal more quickly. These products are made from substances that are naturally found in human body. These are used to improve the healing of broken bones and injured muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

ARTHREX, INC., EXACTECH, INC., WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP, INC., GLOBUS MEDICAL INC., STRYKER CORPORATION, NUVASIVE INC., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION (DERMA SCIENCES INC.), JOHNSON & JOHNSON (DEPUY SYNTHES), MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC., ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC

Some common types of orthobiologics include:

Bone Graft Substitutes: These are used to stimulate bone growth and fill voids in bone defects. They can be made from synthetic materials or derived from natural sources, such as demineralized bone matrix (DBM) or calcium-based ceramics.

Growth Factors: These are proteins that stimulate cell proliferation and tissue regeneration. Examples include platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and recombinant growth factors like bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs).

Stem Cells: These are undifferentiated cells that have the potential to differentiate into various cell types. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are commonly used in orthobiologics to promote tissue repair and regeneration.

Cartilage Repair and Regeneration Products: These are used in the treatment of cartilage defects and injuries. They may include scaffolds, autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI), or matrix-induced autologous chondrocyte implantation (MACI).

The orthobiologics market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and advancements in biotechnology and regenerative medicine. Additionally, the growing aging population and the rise in sports-related injuries have also contributed to the market's expansion.

