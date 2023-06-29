Financial Industry Veteran Eric Weschke Launches New Course to Empower Retirees with Sustainable Income Strategies
A new online course to help retirees build sustainable income through strategic portfolio diversification, drawing inspiration from successful endowment models.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Weschke, a seasoned 30-year veteran of the financial industry and the founder of AdvancedFolio Capital Management, is revolutionizing the retirement landscape with the launch of a unique educational program, "How to Get Off the Wall Street Roller Coaster and Create Predictable Income in Retirement."
The online course, which commences this Wednesday at 6:30 PM Eastern Time and recurs every week, is specifically designed for retirees aged 60-75. It addresses the fears and uncertainties many of these individuals face in dealing with market volatility while not wanting to lock their money in annuities or insurance contracts.
Speaking on his motivation to start AdvancedFolio and launch this course, Weschke said, "I founded AdvancedFolio to empower people to get off the Wall Street roller coaster. Our mission is to equip retirees with the knowledge and tools they need to create predictable and sustainable income during retirement."
The course dives deep into the current market dynamics and shares how retirees can emulate successful strategies employed by reputable endowments like Harvard and Yale. These institutions have consistently outperformed the market, demonstrating the power of true diversification over the standard 60/40 portfolio model.
Weschke added, "This class is not just about surviving the unpredictable landscape of Wall Street; it's about thriving. We aim to help retirees understand the market dynamics and create an income portfolio that offers true diversification, mirroring the approach of mega endowments with proven records of steady returns."
This new offering represents a pivotal opportunity for those interested in learning about financial management from a seasoned professional. To register or find more information about "How to Get Off the Wall Street Roller Coaster and Create Predictable Income in Retirement," visit the AdvancedFolio website: www.AdvancedFolio.com/register
About Eric Weschke:
Eric Weschke is the founder of AdvancedFolio.com and a committed advocate for main street investors. Since entering the financial industry in 1994, he has been on a mission to help everyday individuals reclaim control from Wall Street.
Raised by a mother who worked on Wall Street in the 60s, Weschke experienced first-hand the potential power that knowledge could confer. This formative exposure influenced his decision to pursue a double major in finance and information systems, laying the groundwork for his life's work.
Weschke spent years scaling the Wall Street ladder, gaining invaluable experience in areas such as initial public offerings, technical analysis, and investment management. His unique vantage point as a former Wall Street insider now empowers him to help everyday investors navigate a system often perceived as stacked against them.
Weschke is passionate about leveling the playing field. He firmly believes that the financial system, while seemingly rigged against the small investor, can be leveraged to their advantage with the right knowledge and tools. This belief is the cornerstone of AdvancedFolio.com and forms the foundation of his new educational program.
