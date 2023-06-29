Keeping an Eye on COVID-19 Data Since the End of the Public Health Emergency
Although the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended in May, the virus is still out there.”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although May 11, 2023, marked the end of the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration, and the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) authorizations to collect certain types of public health data expired, work continues to keep Americans safe and informed about the still-present virus. The CDC is working with partners, including states and local territories, to transition to sustainable public health practices.
While reporting frequency and source data for some metrics shifted, the CDC continues to report valuable data to inform individual and community public health actions to protect those at the highest risk of severe COVID-19. Most tools, like vaccines, treatments, and testing, remain available.
“Although the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ended in May, the virus is still out there,” says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida, whose priority remains to provide Florida residents with the information necessary to help protect our local region’s public health.
For example, the CDC has added new data metrics, such as tracking the percentage of deaths caused by COVID-19. This information provides a timely look at whether the proportion of COVID-19 deaths is increasing or decreasing. The metric is modeled after a longstanding indicator for flu surveillance.
Other data was removed from the COVID Data Tracker since some states and jurisdictions may no longer collect case data, testing results are sometimes not reported, or some individuals skip testing altogether. However, the CDC continues receiving line-level data on COVID-19 cases through the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, which the CDC uses to collect case data for around 120 notifiable diseases regularly. This data is publicly available for analysis at data.cdc.gov.
For the week of June 27th, of the 120 U.S. deaths linked to COVID-19, Florida reported 20 deaths. These numbers can be seen in Table One on the CDC’s “Deaths by Week and State” page: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm. This data is based on filed death certificates and may not be completely reflective of the weekly time period due to paperwork delays.
