AxleHire Delivers Vital Prescriptions for Full-Service Pet Pharmacy Disruptor Mixlab
AxleHire’s fast and reliable last-mile delivery services immediately boost Mixlab’s shipping performance and improve customer satisfaction for the pet pharmacy
We know having a sick pet can be stressful, so it’s our goal to make the process as easy, and as fast, as possible. AxleHire helps us reach an incredible 99% on-time delivery rate (OTD).”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, today announced it is providing last-mile delivery for the full-service pet pharmacy, Mixlab. As a tech-forward and modern pet prescription provider, Mixlab creates convenient, reliable and delightful experiences for pets and their parents while providing critical support for the veterinarians who care for them. The pet pharmacy partners with veterinarians to support all treatment plans, including custom compounded, commercial medications, and pet wellness products. Mixlab’s partnership with AxleHire enables free next-day delivery for its customers, immediately boosting the pet pharmacy’s shipping performance and significantly improving customer satisfaction.
— Dominick Iaconis, Director of Operations at Mixlab
According to industry analysts, pet medication retail sales surpassed $12 billion in 2022, driven in part by an ever-sharpening focus by pet owners on their pets’ health and wellness. Meanwhile, Mixlab’s research found that inventory is often one of the largest expenses for veterinarians, accounting for as much as 12% to 15% of a veterinary practice’s total income. Mixlab offsets these costs and makes veterinarians’ lives easier by handling inventory, fulfillment, and shipping of pet prescriptions.
By leveraging AxleHire’s last-mile delivery services, Mixlab is streamlining the full pet prescription delivery process. Here’s how it works: After a veterinarian submits a prescription, the pet owner receives a link via text to select a preferred delivery window for their pet’s prescription. For added convenience, AxleHire enables real-time delivery updates and notifications so that Mixlab customers can track the delivery experience.
“AxleHire specializes in consistent and reliable next-day delivery, so they were a perfect fit for our business model,” said Dominick Iaconis, Director of Operations at Mixlab. “We know having a sick pet can be stressful, so it’s our goal to make the process as easy, and as fast, as possible. AxleHire helps us reach an incredible 99% on-time delivery rate (OTD)."
AxleHire’s best-in-class customer service, combined with affordable fees and real-time visibility into the delivery route, ensures Mixlab's customers get fast and reliable last-mile deliveries in major U.S. metros from coast to coast.
“We’re excited to partner with Mixlab to provide their customers with a reliable last-mile delivery experience,” said Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire. “Delivering prescription medications on-time is a critical need for pet owners. AxleHire’s unsurpassed delivery capabilities give Mixlab customers peace of mind knowing they will receive their pet medications on time, every time.”
AxleHire’s proprietary technology that powers its delivery process reduces CO2 emissions per package, helping the company achieve a smaller carbon footprint compared to other last-mile delivery providers. This achievement has made AxleHire a leader in the last-mile delivery space as major brands look to diversify their shipping partners.
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited, urban last-mile delivery service that helps brands meet and exceed customer expectations by providing a superior same- and next-day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
About Mixlab
Mixlab is the modern, best-in-class pet pharmacy that partners with veterinarians to make their jobs easier and deliver the highest level of care to pet parents. Mixlab is digitally transforming the veterinarian-led prescription medication process while delivering a superior customer experience for pet parents. Founded in 2017, the company was built upon three core values — #makeithappen, #dowhatsright and #mixedwithlove. The Mixlab team does everything that it takes to deliver the best personalized care to pets, in the fastest and most joyful way possible. Mixlab has financial backing from Sonoma Brands, Global Founders Capital, Monogram Capital, Lakehouse Ventures, Brand Foundry, and others.
Read more about Mixlab at www.mixlab.com.
###
Kali Myrick
Activa PR for AxleHire
+1 503-580-4645
kali@activapr.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube