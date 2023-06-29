Trocars Market Size is projected to grow at over 7.2% CAGR to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Trocars Market Size – USD 540.80 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Trends – Increasing Research & Development (R&D) on developing biocompatible materials for manufacturing trocars” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trocars market size was USD 540.80 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising prevalence of cancer is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, In India, yearly prevalence rates for colon cancer and rectal cancer in men are 4.4 and 4.1 per 100,000, respectively. A trocar is a clinical device comprising an obturator made of a metal or non-bladed tip, cannula, and seal. Trocar works as a gateway for making different instruments such as graspers, scissors, and staplers.

In addition, rising demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) in patient’s is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. Trocars relevance in MIS resides in its capacity to reduce bodily trauma to patients. MIS enables surgeons to do procedures with fewer incisions than traditional open surgery, which requires big incisions and extensive tissue dissection, patients experience less discomfort, less blood loss, quicker recovery times, and a lower risk of problems.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The disposable trocars segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global trocars market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Diseases including cancer, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders are becoming more commonplace on a global scale. Demand for disposable trocars is rising by increasing use of MIS methods for treating these disorders, including laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

The general surgery segment is expected to account for significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global trocars market over the forecast period. This is due to significant advantages of trocars over traditional approaches in general surgery. Trocars have a number of benefits over standard open surgery, including lower discomfort, less blood loss, fewer problems, and quicker recovery times. Trocars are becoming increasingly popular in general surgery owing to these benefits.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global trocars market during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of various companies involved in manufacturing of trocars in this region. Companies in the biomedical sector are currently concentrating their efforts on the development of precise trocars in this region.

The report further divides the Trocars market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Trocars market.

Emergen Research has segmented trocars Market on the basis of products, application, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Disposable trocars

Responsible trocars

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

General surgery

Tumor removal surgery

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Some major companies in the global market report include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, The Cooper Companies Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, CONMED Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, and GENICON.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Trocars market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Trocars industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Trocars market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Trocars Market by 2032?

