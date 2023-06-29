Coronary Stents Market to Surge at 7.9% CAGR, Valued at USD 8.30 Bn in 2018 and Projected to Reach USD 15.37 Bn by 2026

Reports And Data

The global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coronary Stents Market had a value of USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Coronary stents are tiny mesh tubes used to keep narrow or weakened arteries open in the body. These devices are placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, as a treatment for coronary heart diseases. They are expandable tubes used to address narrowed or weakened arteries.

Stents are employed in patients with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) to open up narrowed arteries and alleviate symptoms like chest pain (angina), as well as to assist in the treatment of heart attacks. In summary, coronary stents aid in restoring proper blood flow to the heart. Nowadays, they are used in nearly all percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Stents alleviate chest pain and have been shown to enhance survival rates and decrease adverse events in cases of acute myocardial infraction.

The market for coronary stents is steadily growing, with significant potential due to advancements and the introduction of new products. For example, the recent launch of the Dual Therapy Stent is the first of its kind, designed to not only reduce the likelihood of artery re-narrowing but also aid in the healing process of the artery. The increasing prevalence of cardiac issues among the population, coupled with a rise in the elderly population, are the primary drivers of this market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global market for coronary stents is segmented by various factors, including type, end use, and material.

In terms of type, the market is categorized into the following segments:

1. Dual Therapy Stents: These stents, aimed at reducing the likelihood of artery re-narrowing, have gained attention for their ability to assist in the healing process of the artery.

2. Drug Eluting Stents: These stents are coated with medication that is slowly released into the artery to prevent re-narrowing. They have been widely adopted for their effectiveness in reducing restenosis rates.

3. Bio-engineered Stents: These stents are designed with biological materials or components to improve compatibility and reduce the risk of adverse reactions in patients.

4. Bare Metal Stents: These stents, made of metal alloys, provide structural support to keep the artery open. They are typically used in cases where drug-eluting stents may not be suitable.

5. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS): These stents are designed to gradually dissolve over time, allowing the artery to return to its natural state. They offer potential long-term benefits by eliminating the presence of a permanent implant.

The market is also segmented by end use, including the following categories:

1. Hospitals: These healthcare facilities serve as primary providers for coronary stent implantation procedures and contribute significantly to the market revenue.

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These outpatient facilities offer surgical procedures, including coronary stent implantation, in a convenient and efficient manner.

3. Cardiac Centers: Specialized centers that focus on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including coronary stent placement.

Furthermore, the market is segmented by material, with the following divisions:

1. Metal: Stents made of metal alloys, such as stainless steel or cobalt-chromium, are widely used due to their strength and durability.

2. Polymer: Stents made of polymers provide flexibility and are designed to minimize the risk of damage to the arterial walls.

3. Copolymer: These stents are composed of a combination of different polymers, offering a balance of strength and flexibility.

Strategic development:

The coronary stents market has witnessed several strategic developments aimed at enhancing patient outcomes, improving product efficacy, and expanding market reach. These developments include:

1. Technological Advancements: The market has experienced significant technological advancements in coronary stent design and materials. For example, the introduction of bioresorbable stents, which gradually dissolve over time, has garnered attention for their potential to eliminate long-term complications associated with permanent implants. Additionally, the development of drug-eluting stents with improved drug coatings and delivery systems has enhanced their efficacy in preventing restenosis.

2. Expansion of Indications: There has been a continuous effort to expand the indications for coronary stent usage. Stents are no longer limited to treating coronary artery disease but have also found applications in peripheral artery disease and other vascular conditions. This expansion has opened up new market opportunities and increased the overall demand for coronary stents.

3. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: To leverage complementary capabilities and strengthen market presence, key players in the coronary stents market have engaged in strategic partnerships and collaborations. These collaborations often involve medical device manufacturers, research institutions, and healthcare providers working together to develop innovative stent technologies and explore new therapeutic approaches.

Competitive Landscape:

The coronary stents market is highly competitive and is dominated by key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Orbus Neich. These companies play a significant role in driving innovation, advancing research and development, and expanding their market presence.

Boston Scientific Corporation, a prominent player in the market, offers a wide range of coronary stents, including drug-eluting stents and bioresorbable stents. The company focuses on developing advanced stent technologies that improve patient outcomes and enhance procedural efficiency.

Medtronic Plc, a global leader in medical technology, has a strong presence in the coronary stents market. The company's portfolio includes drug-eluting stents, bare-metal stents, and bioresorbable stents. Medtronic continuously invests in research and development to bring innovative stent solutions to the market.

Abbott Laboratories is known for its highly successful drug-eluting stents, such as the Xience stent platform. The company's stents are designed to provide optimal drug delivery and promote faster vessel healing. Abbott has a robust pipeline of stent products under development, aiming to address unmet clinical needs.

B. Braun Melsungen AG is a leading player in the coronary stents market, offering a range of stent options for various clinical scenarios. The company focuses on developing stents with enhanced deliverability and improved long-term outcomes.

Other significant players in the market include Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd., and Orbus Neich. These companies contribute to the market through their innovative stent designs, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansions.

Overall, the presence of these key players in the coronary stents market fosters competition, drives technological advancements, and contributes to the growth and development of the industry. Their continuous efforts to introduce new and improved stent technologies are aimed at improving patient care and expanding the market reach of coronary stents globally.

