Market Analysis: Ethylhexylglycerin Market,Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market and Stainless Tube Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ethylhexylglycerin market is expected to reach USD 141.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20%. Rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products, increasing adoption of natural and organic products, and growing awareness about the benefits of Ethylhexylglycerin are the major factors driving the market growth.

The two major types of Ethylhexylglycerin are purity 98% and purity 99%. Purity 98% Ethylhexylglycerin is a high-quality product that can be used in most cosmetic products, while Purity 99% is the highest quality Ethylhexylglycerin that is used in strict formulations than 98% purity.

Ethylhexylglycerin (EHG) is a multifunctional ingredient used in various personal care, cosmetic, and deodorant products. It acts as a preservative, emollient, and skin conditioning agent, helping to enhance the texture and feel of the product, while also improving its shelf life. It is commonly used in moisturizers, body lotions, sunscreens, hair care products, and anti-aging creams.

Some of the major companies operating in the market are Schulke & Mayr, Shanghai Synmedia Chemical, Shinsung Materials, Fushan Silver, Sachem, Taicang Liyuan, Thor Personal Care, Wuxi Zhufeng, Yantai Aurora Chemical, Kumar Organic Products, and Belchem Industries (India).

- Schulke & Mayr: €66 million

- Sachem: $400 million

- Shinsung Materials: USD 300 million

- Fushan Silver: CNY 726 million

The Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market is expected to grow from USD 412.00 Million in 2022 to USD 998.44 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period. Thermal transfer ribbon is widely used in various industries like packaging, manufacturing, retail, and others. In the packaging industry, this ribbon is used to print barcodes, product labels, and date codes on various packaging materials like cartons, envelopes, and pouches. The manufacturing industry uses thermal transfer ribbon to print identification labels, rating plates, and product labels on industrial components and machinery. In the retail industry, this ribbon is used to print shelf labels, clearance tags, and promotional labels on various products in supermarkets and stores.

There are mainly three types of thermal transfer ribbons available in the market:

• The first one is wax-based thermal transfer ribbon. This type of ribbon is most common and cost-effective for printing on paper labels.

• The next type is Wax/Resin mixed-based thermal transfer ribbon. This type of ribbon is durable enough for printing on synthetic materials, films, and papers.

• The last one is Resin-based thermal transfer ribbon. This type of ribbon is the most durable and suitable for waterproof and heat resistance applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Thermal Transfer Ribbon market in terms of revenue and growth during the forecast period. The market size in this region is forecasted to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026. The North American and European Thermal Transfer Ribbon markets are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market size in North America is forecasted to reach USD 524.4 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The European market size is expected to reach USD 487.6 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the same period. The Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The market size in Latin America is forecasted to reach USD 122.8 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2026. The Middle East & Africa market size is expected to reach USD 120.5 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the same period.

Some of the major companies operating in this market include Ricoh, ITW, HANGZHOU TODAYTEC DIGITAL CO.,LTD, Zebra, TSC, Zhuoli Group (Zhuorim), ARMOR, IIMAK, General Co., Ltd., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Fujicopian, Inkstar, among others.

The global stainless tube market research report projects a CAGR of 4.60% from 2023 to 2030. The market size is expected to reach USD 47.60 billion by 2030 due to the growing demand for stainless steel tubes in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive and aerospace. Rising demand for stainless steel in chemical processing and oil & gas industries is also driving the market growth.

There are two main types of stainless steel tubes: welded and seamless. Welded tubes are made by rolling a flat strip of metal and welding the edges together to form a tube. On the other hand, seamless tubes are made by extruding a solid piece of metal through a die to form a tube without any welding.

Stainless steel tubes are widely used in different industries such as oil and gas, food, automotive, power generation, chemical, construction, and water treatment. In oil and gas, stainless tubes are crucial for transporting gas and oil in remote areas without causing any corrosion to the pipes. The food industry utilizes stainless tubes in dairy, brewing, and beverage factories where hygiene is a critical factor. In automotive industries, tubes are used in exhaust systems for a longer lifespan due to excellent corrosion resistance. In the power industry, stainless tubes are used as high-pressure steam generation units for boilers.

The market share of APAC region is expected to be around 45% in the coming years. North America and Europe are also anticipated to witness significant growth in the stainless tube market due to the increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries. The market share of North America and Europe is expected to be around 25% and 20%, respectively. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to witness slow growth in the stainless tube market due to the lack of industrialization and infrastructure development. However, a moderate growth is projected in these regions in the coming years, and the market share is expected to be around 5% and 4%, respectively.

The prominent players in the market include ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel, Centravis, Tubacex, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC), Outokumpu, Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation, Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals, TISCO, Sandvik, Tata Steel, Butting, Tsingshan, JFE, and AK Steel.

