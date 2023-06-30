Market Analysis: Recycled Polyester Fiber Market, Oxygen Free Copper Market and ETFE Membrane Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Recycled Polyester Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 7.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.81% during the forecast period. The recycled polyester filament is a long continuous strand of fiber, and the recycled polyester staple fiber is short bits of fiber, like the cotton staple fiber. Both types of recycled polyester fibers have unique properties and can be used in various applications, including clothing, bedding, furniture, and construction materials.

There are two main types of recycled polyester fibers:

• recycled polyester filament

• recycled polyester staple fiber.

Recycled polyester fiber is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional polyester fiber and is widely used in various applications such as apparel and fashion, home furnishing, filtration, construction, automotive, and others. In apparel and fashion, recycled polyester fiber is used to create clothes, bags, shoes, and other accessories. Home furnishing products such as bedspreads, curtains, and table linens are also made from recycled polyester fibers.

The expected market share of the recycled polyester fiber market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be around 40%, followed by North America with approximately 25% and Europe with around 20%. Other regions such as South America, Middle East, and Africa are also expected to witness a steady growth in the recycled polyester fiber market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Unifi, Martex Fiber, JB ECOTEX, Inocycle, Nirmal Fibres, Komal Fibers, Jiangyin Chemical Fiber, Aquafil, Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber, Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber, Shanghai Polytex, Zhejiang Haili Envieromental, Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber, Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials, Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, Guangdong Qiusheng, Fujian Baichuan, and Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber.

Sales revenue figures (in USD million) of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Unifi: 734.3 (FY 2020)

- Aquafil: 631.2 (FY 2020)

- Jiangyin Chemical Fiber: 138.2 (FY 2019)

- Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber: 99.5 (FY 2019)

- Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber: 77.5 (FY 2019)

The Oxygen Free Copper Market is expected to grow from USD 8.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 11.30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period.The report highlights the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and discusses the latest trends and technological advancements in the industry.

There are several types of oxygen-free copper, including rods, strips, and bars. Oxygen-free copper rods are used in the production of electrical wire and cables, while oxygen-free copper strips are used in the manufacture of electrical contacts, printed circuits, and audio cables. Oxygen-free copper bars are often used in high-current applications, including transformers and generators.

Oxygen-free copper (OFC) is widely used in electronic and electrical applications due to its high conductivity and corrosion resistance. OFC is utilized in various electronic devices such as communication equipment, audio systems, power generators, and microprocessors, among others. The automotive and aerospace industry also extensively use OFC for wiring harnesses, alternators, electrical distribution systems, and other applications that require high conductivity and high reliability.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market for Oxygen Free Copper in the coming years. The market share for North America is expected to be around 35% .Europe is expected to hold around 30% of the market share. The market share for Asia-Pacific region is expected to reach around 25% by the end of the forecast period. The market share for Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be around 5% and 4% respectively.

The key players in the market include Metrod Holdings Berhad, Libo Group, Ningbo Jintian Copper, Jiangsu Xinhai, Aurubis, Wieland-Werke, SAM Dong, KGHM Polska Miedz, Wangbao Group, Luvata, Mitsubishi Materials, SH Copper Products, KME Germany, Aviva Metals, and Citizen Metalloys.

Some of these companies have recorded significant sales revenue figures over the past few years are:

- Aurubis had a sales revenue of €10.4 billion in FY 2020.

- Mitsubishi Materials had a sales revenue of ¥1.7 trillion in FY 2020.

- Wieland-Werke had a sales revenue of €3.8 billion in FY 2020.

The Global ETFE Membrane market size was USD 58.00 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.85% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building materials in the construction industry. ETFE Membrane is extensively used in roofing, facades, awnings, canopies, and other applications due to its high strength, durability, and UV resistance.

There are different types of ETFE membranes available in the market based on their thickness. The types of ETFE membranes are categorized as below 200 µm, 200-300 µm, and above 300 µm. The below 200 µm ETFE membrane is the thinnest and lightest option, while the above 300 µm ETFE membrane is the thickest and heaviest option.

ETFE (ethylene tetrafluoroethylene) membrane is a versatile and lightweight material that has found widespread applications in buildings, solar energy, and other industries. In the building sector, ETFE membranes are used as a roofing and cladding material due to their flexibility, transparency, and durability. They can be used to create large spans and complex shapes, making them an ideal choice for stadiums, atriums, and other public buildings. In the solar energy sector, ETFE membranes are used as a protective cover for solar panels, as they are highly resistant to ultraviolet rays and extreme temperatures.

The market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 38% in Asia-Pacific.The market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 31% in North America and 24% in Europe.The Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to witness moderate growth due to the increasing construction activities in these regions. The market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 5% in both regions.

Some of the major players in the market are Asahi Glass, Daikin Chemical, Chemours Company, NOWOFOL, Saint-Gobain, Guarniflon and Textiles Coated International (TCI). These companies are involved in the design, manufacture, and installation of ETFE membranes.

Overall, these companies help to grow the ETFE membrane market by offering innovative products and solutions for various industries. Asahi Glass reported a net income of $1.09 billion in 2018. Daikin Chemical reported a net income of $954 million in 2019. Chemours Company reported a net income of $1.05 billion in 2019.

