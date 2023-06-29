Mobile GIS Market to See Revolutionary Growth: Trimble, Supergeo Technologies, Hexagon
Mobile GIS Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
Mobile GIS Market will witness a 12% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Mobile GIS Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile GIS market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Trimble (United States), Supergeo Technologies (Taiwan), Hexagon (Sweden), ESRI (United States), GIS Cloud (Croatia), Takor Group (Australia), Garafa (United States), Rockwell Spatial (Canada), Bentley Systems (United States), CARTO (Spain), Pitney Bowes (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Mobile GIS market to witness a CAGR of 12% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Mobile GIS Comprehensive Study by Application (Mapping, Surveying, Location-based Service, Telematics and Navigation), Service (Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service), End User (Agriculture, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Retail, Mining, Telecommunication, Transport & Logistics) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Mobile GIS market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.1 Billion at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 10.5 Billion.
Definition:
Mobile GIS (Geographic Information System) refers to the use of GIS technology on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and handheld GPS units.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Mobile GIS Market: Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service
Key Applications/end-users of Mobile GIS Market: Mapping, Surveying, Location-based Service, Telematics and Navigation
Market Trends:
Increasing Applications of mobile GIS in Remote Locations
Market Drivers:
Growing Need for Continues Worker Access or Tracking
Market Opportunities:
Continues Integration with Other Sensor Networks will escalate the Effectivity
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Mobile GIS Market?
• What you should look for in a Mobile GIS
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Mobile GIS vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Trimble (United States), Supergeo Technologies (Taiwan), Hexagon (Sweden), ESRI (United States), GIS Cloud (Croatia), Takor Group (Australia), Garafa (United States), Rockwell Spatial (Canada), Bentley Systems (United States), CARTO (Spain), Pitney Bowes (United States)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Mobile GIS Market
Mobile GIS Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service)
Mobile GIS Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Mapping, Surveying, Location-based Service, Telematics and Navigation) (2022-2028)
Mobile GIS Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Mobile GIS Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Mobile GIS Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Training & Consulting, Integration & Maintenance, Managed Service)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Mobile GIS
Mobile GIS Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Mobile GIS Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
