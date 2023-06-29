Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Complete Acquisition of Le Pragma Assets and Intellectual Property

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) announces that it has fully acquired all assets and intellectual property of Le Pragma, LLC, a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness, and beauty products.



Created by the founders of Sonder Fulfillment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTV, Le Pragma was designed from conception to have a universal appeal as a worldwide luxurious health and wellness brand, enhanced and powered by the therapeutic benefits of novel cannabinoids. With a strategic vision of going beyond products and introducing an everyday use regimen that complements an active lifestyle, Le Pragma seeks to become the “CBD line of the future.” Additionally, Le Pragma’s cutting-edge formulations and dedication to precise science sets its products apart from other companies, delivering optimal wellness throughout the entire retail line.

Additionally, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing explicit, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD and other novel cannabinoids. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations and scientific background on the products being released. Supporting the Company’s past research and firmly entrenched position within the industrial hemp industry, initial plans have been set to expand the product line into nootropics as well as pharmaceutical-grade CBD products that will provide targeted benefits for specific ailments.

Currently, Le Pragma’s inventory of CBD products includes tinctures, wellness pills, pain cream, lip balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a face cleanser, exfoliant, serum, face oil, and face cream. The valuation of the inventory acquired could generate more than $3 million in retail sales through established distribution channels.

To accomplish these sales, GTVH has developed a comprehensive marketing strategy that includes, but is not limited to:

A full website refresh ( lepragma.com ) with updated branding and design to better appeal to the Le Pragma customer base.





) with updated branding and design to better appeal to the Le Pragma customer base. Management has acquired a list of over 50,000 stores in the United States that carry CBD products and will dedicate a sales team to contact each one of these to introduce the Le Pragma product line and expand its sales distribution channels.





The Company has also developed relationships with social media influencers that will represent Le Pragma, and the Company will utilize known bloggers in the health industry to write articles on the product line to complement its media outreach.





Additional components of the marketing strategy include implementing digital advertisements, phone calls, street teams, email campaigns, SEO, online distribution partners, and more.





Sonder Fulfillment will leverage its global relationships and strategic partnerships to lay the groundwork for entry into international markets such as the U.K., Mexico, Greece, Brazil, and beyond. Through its vast network of relationships, Sonder Fulfillment will be on the front line of international distribution and the management team is highly confident in its ability to develop and expand the product line.





In addition to the marketing strategy outlined above, the Company will authorize Sonder Fulfillment as an exclusive partner to distribute all bulk sales of the product line. This partnership will provide Sonder Fulfillment with preferred pricing on bulk materials and deliver a streamlined avenue for Le Pragma’s expansion.

The Company is excited to complete this acquisition after a lengthy period of negotiations and plans to hold the Le Pragma assets and IP through Global Health Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTV, in order to complement its overall vision. Management has a strong plan in place to rapidly develop retail sales of the product line, which will greatly assist the completion of its previously announced spin-offs. The Company looks forward to formally disclosing other exciting accomplishments following this initial achievement.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. or “GTV” is a multifaceted consulting company, which operates as the parent business pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology sectors along with others that provide synergistic value to these three core divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities within these areas of business. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment in these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent the three sectors this Company aims to do business in. Golden Triangle Ventures is highly focused on acquiring a well-diversified portfolio of companies under one umbrella, which are all managed and owned by the Company. An amazing team of professionals support each division and continue to help the Company grow daily. Operating as a publicly traded Company gives the ability to provide the support needed to help each subsidiary grow into the businesses management believes they can and will become.

Golden Triangle Ventures’ business model is supported by the drive for vertical integration to cut costs and maximize margins. Management strives to acquire entities and assets that they fully understand, which maintain the prospect for long-term exponential growth. The mission is to provide the necessary resources for each subsidiary to generate profit, and then allow them to leverage synergies and maximize economic impact. In addition, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.

The backbone of this business is truly a team of professional advisors looking to help companies on a multitude of corporate objectives. With an extensive rolodex of relationships, management can help maneuver a dynamic range of project obstacles while maintaining a quality service for each client the Company represents. No matter what the needs are, the team involved can help facilitate many different transactions successfully for all parties involved. The network of relationships expands to industry experts that can assist with project management, product sourcing, industrial agriculture project implementation and so much more. Golden Triangle Ventures develops strategies and detailed plans that are custom-tailored to each corporate need and objective in all areas of business.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which it operates.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all of the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in a number of companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

