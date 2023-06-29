Candy Digital and Palm NFT Studio Announce Merger, Pioneering a New Era of Fan Experience

The platforms behind MLB, Netflix, and DC web3 experiences are joining forces to usher in the next generation of fan experience and revolutionize the future of community engagement

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Candy Digital , a next-generation brand engagement platform, announced a merger with leading web3 technology and production company Palm NFT Studio . The merger unites two leading creators of officially licensed digital collectibles enjoyed by millions of fans across sports, entertainment, art and culture.



Operating under the Candy Digital name, the combined company will accelerate the development and implementation of innovative digital experiences for some of the world’s leading brands, including Major League Baseball, NASCAR , WWE , Netflix , Warner Bros Discovery , and more. This is a natural evolution for both companies as they seek to scale their market-leading platforms to further develop and launch bespoke digital collectibles, marketplaces, and loyalty programs that help companies deepen relationships with communities.

In addition, the merger is expected to accelerate Candy Digital’s sustainable growth strategy through the realization of various efficiencies and operating synergies. Candy Digital CEO Scott Lawin will lead the combined company. Palm NFT Studio Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Heyman will join as President of Candy Digital.

“Over the past two years, Candy Digital and Palm NFT Studio have pioneered breakthrough digital experiences and crafted innovative creative tools, connecting fans to some of the world’s most captivating content. Together, we’ll accelerate our mission of defining a new category of brand experience that focuses on co-creation, rewarding loyalty and connecting communities,” said Lawin.

Over 2 million digital collectibles have been minted on Candy.com with nearly 500,000 marketplace transactions. Meanwhile, the DC NFT Universe is one of web3’s most engaged platforms with over 450 million social media impressions, over 675,000 accounts, and over 230,000 marketplace transactions.

“Palm NFT Studio was founded to help artists, creators, and fans build new ways to connect. Over the course of the past two years, we've cultivated some of the largest communities in web3, and developed the technological infrastructure for some of the space's leading projects on the Palm network,” said Heyman. “Candy Digital and Palm NFT Studio’s unified technology platform scales our ability to create transformative experiences for fans. We look forward to working with Candy Digital to build the next generation of digital media and engagement.”

The combined Candy Digital is backed by a diversified group of leading technology investors, including Galaxy, ConsenSys Mesh and 10T Holdings. Candy Digital is the leading platform on the PALM network, an Ethereum-compatible sidechain built to serve as the foundation of a new scalable and sustainable ecosystem for NFTs.

For more information and updates, follow Candy Digital on Twitter here .

Media Contact

Qimei Luo

Press@candy.com