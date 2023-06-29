Elucent Announces Key Executive Appointments to Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- Jason Pesterfield, Veteran Med-Tech Executive and Growth Strategist, Named President, and CEO

Kirk G. Jacquay, Seasoned Finance & Operations Leader, Named CFO

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucent Medical, a pioneering medical device company specializing in developing state-of-the-art surgical navigation solutions that enable improved clinical outcomes for patients, today announced that it has appointed Jason Pesterfield as its new President and Chief Executive Officer and Kirk G. Jacquay as the company’s new Chief Finance Officer. Both executives join Elucent from Optellum, Ltd., a start-up MedTech AI software company using AI to predict lung cancer based on a single CT scan.

Pesterfield has over 25 years of experience in MedTech, including more than a decade as CEO for start-up companies specializing in lung cancer detection and diagnosis. He also spent 17 years with Stryker Corporation, where he worked his way up from marketing associate in the microsurgery instruments division to Global Vice President and General Manager for the Surgical Navigation division. Pesterfield has significant experience with aggressive company growth, company culture leadership, team building and support, and revenue expansion and diversification. Throughout his career, Pesterfield has worked on building high-performance teams with a customer-centric focus.

“Working with Elucent allows me to continue to dedicate my career to making a difference in the lives of patients by lending my expertise to an enterprising and motivated team,” said Pesterfield. “As President and CEO, I get to bring my experience in the industry, built over a lifetime, to help lead a team committed to surgical developments that will save lives.”

Jacquay has spent 30 years building a strong portfolio of increasing authority across the financial spectrum. With an extensive background in auditing, data analysis, and internal control services, Jacquay quickly expanded his personal portfolio of experience and influence. In 2001, he moved to Eli Lily, where he worked in finance and business development, starting his rise in the medical and pharmaceutical fields. Over a decade with SteriCycle followed, allowing Jacquay to grow his acquisition responsibilities and become a strategic driver of specialized financial services.

“I am very excited to join the Elucent team,” said Jacquay. “Elucent has made great strides in delivering specialized therapies and treatments for cancer patients. The talented team is uniquely positioned for further expansion in the fast-paced MedTech environment, and I am excited to contribute with financial and capital growth strategies toward that end.”

The appointments of Pesterfield and Jacquay reflect Elucent’s focus on building out the MedTech company’s capabilities and investing in its growth.

“We are thrilled to have Jason and Kirk join the Elucent team in these key roles at this exciting time in our growth. They have served together as an elite team since their time at Veran Medical Technologies,” said Scott Button; Elucent Medical Board Member. “We anticipate that Jason and Kirk’s complementary skill sets will help us execute top priorities, and our team will benefit extensively from their combined expertise in medical innovation and driving positive patient outcomes.”

To learn more about Elucent Medical and its commitment to innovative and efficient technologies that enhance patient care through surgical navigation while improving the healthcare team experience and reducing the cost of healthcare, visit www.elucentmedical.com.

About Elucent Medical

Elucent Medical, Inc. is a pioneering medical device company based in Eden Prairie, MN, dedicated to developing state-of-the-art surgical navigation solutions. Our mission is to improve the clinical outcome for patients by minimizing positive margins and the need for second surgeries, reduce operative time, and preserve healthy tissue during surgical procedures. The groundbreaking EnVisio™ Navigation System, FDA cleared in 2019, has been used in over 7,000 breast cancer patients. The system is designed to enhance precision and safety during surgery by guiding surgeons through the excision of targeted soft tissue and margins using the safest and most cosmetic pathway possible.

At Elucent Medical, we are committed to revolutionizing surgical navigation and improving patient outcomes. By providing innovative and efficient solutions, we strive to make a positive impact on the lives of patients and the medical professionals who treat them. For more information visit www.elucentmedical.com.

Media Contact: Ginger Sands

608-332-5775

Ginger.sands@elucent.com