Việt Nam’s engineering unit, field hospital leave for UN peacekeeping missions

HCM CITY – Việt Nam's Engineering Unit Rotation 2 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 left Hà Nội on Thursday for peacekeeping operations in the United Nations missions in Abyei and South Sudan.

President Võ Văn Thưởng, Commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.

Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5, which will replace Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 in South Sudan, consisted of 63 members, including 11 females. These officers and soldiers have undergone comprehensive training in all aspects, including political, military, technical logistics, medical expertise, and peacekeeping knowledge relevant to the current situation.

Meanwhile, Engineering Unit Rotation 2, replacing Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in Abyei, included 184 members, including 19 females. The officers and soldiers have received specialised training in International Humanitarian Law, sexual and gender-based violence prevention, explosive ordnance disposal, engineering expertise, foreign languages, medical services, and technical logistics.

Having been fully equipped with the necessary vehicles and supplies for the mission, all the personnel from both units demonstrated high determination and readiness to depart for their assigned tasks.

Addressing the ceremony, President Thưởng acknowledged the achievements of the Vietnamese officers and soldiers, including those from Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 and Engineering Unit Rotation 1, for their remarkable accomplishments.

The President affirmed that the Party and the State always trusted and took pride in the achievements of Việt Nam's peacekeeping forces in recent times. He expressed confidence that the newly deployed units to the mission area would demonstrate their leadership, intelligence, and capabilities in fulfilling the mission entrusted by the Party, the State, the Army, and the People to meet the requirements of the United Nations.

He stressed that the country's political commitment is to stay ready to join hands in settling difficult issues and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for cooperation and development.

Thưởng said after nearly 10 years since the Politburo approved the comprehensive plan for Việt Nam's participation in UN Peacekeeping Operations, Việt Nam has basically perfected the mechanisms and created a legal framework for the deployment of the Vietnamese People's Army and the People's Public Security forces in UN peacekeeping operations outside the Vietnamese territory.

Up to now, Việt Nam has deployed 533 officers and soldiers to participate in UN peacekeeping operations and has effectively fulfilled the assigned roles and responsibilities.

The achievements of Việt Nam's UN peacekeeping forces have been highly appreciated, participating in resolving international issues, and responding to traditional and non-traditional challenges in the region and the world, contributing to the implementation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and Millennium Development Goals.

Thưởng said the assigned forces and individuals fully adhere to the Party's guidelines, policies, and State laws, especially in foreign affairs and international integration, with the goal of protecting national interests and the people in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, of which Việt Nam was a participating member.

The President requested the enhancement of the effectiveness of Việt Nam's forces in the assigned areas. This includes actively studying and strategising to gradually expand participation in broader territories, positions, particularly in command and management positions at UN Headquarters and assigned areas such as military control forces, communication information, and helicopter transportation.

He noted that sustainable force development should be promoted, with an increase in the proportion of female soldiers participating in the forces to meet the UN's Gender Equality Strategy for the 2018-28 period.

President Thưởng also took this occasion to thank the UN, international partners, and peace-loving people around the world for their precious assistance for Việt Nam’s national construction and safeguarding, as well as preparations for and deployment of personnel to UN peacekeeping missions. – VNS