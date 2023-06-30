Market Analysis: Poloxamer Market, Liquid Photoresist Market and Synthetic Rubber Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Poloxamer Market is expected to grow from USD 230.00 Million in 2022 to USD 282.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.00% during the forecast period.The global Poloxamer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.00% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market for Poloxamer is driven by the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry due to its excellent solubilizing properties and low toxicity.

There are various types of Poloxamer, among which Poloxamer 124, Poloxamer 188, Poloxamer 338, Poloxamer 407, Poloxamer 184, and others are the most popular. Each type of Poloxamer has unique properties, which makes it suitable for different applications. For instance, Poloxamer 124 is used as a solubilizer, whereas Poloxamer 188 has excellent emulsifying properties. Poloxamer 407 is often used as a thickener, while Poloxamer 184 is used in ophthalmic and nasal formulations due to its low toxic nature.

Poloxamer, also referred to as Pluronic, is a nonionic surfactant widely used in diverse industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, biologics, and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, poloxamer is used as an excipient in the formulation of various drugs due to its ability to enhance solubility, improve drug delivery, and stabilize proteins.

The expected market share of the Poloxamer market varies by region, with North America accounting for around 40% of the total market share, followed by Europe at around 30%. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for around 25% of the market share, while the rest of the world is expected to account for the remaining 5%.

The major companies operating in this market include BASF SE, Croda International, Hubei Hengshuo Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., ADEKA Corporation, Solvay S.A., Lakeland Chemicals & Materials Limited, Nanjing Well Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA.

As per the IDC report, in 2020, BASF had a revenue of €59.23 billion, while Merck KGaA had a revenue of €17.53 billion.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/poloxamer-r389

The global Liquid Photoresist market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period (2023-2030), driven by increasing demand for high-performance electronic devices and the growing demand for advanced packaging in the semiconductor industry. The market size for Liquid Photoresist is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2030.

There are two main types of liquid photoresists:

• Positive Photoresist

• Negative Photoresist.

Positive photoresist is a material that becomes more soluble in a developer solution when exposed to light. This causes the exposed regions of the photoresist to dissolve away leaving behind a patterned film on the substrate. Negative photoresist, on the other hand, is a material that becomes less soluble in a developer solution when exposed to light. This causes the unexposed regions of the photoresist to dissolve away leaving behind a patterned film on the substrate.

Liquid Photoresist is widely used in various industries such as semiconductors, LCDs, printed circuit boards, and others. In the semiconductor and integrated circuit industry, liquid photoresist is applied to create intricate patterns and designs on silicon wafers, which are then etched to create the circuits. In the LCD industry, liquid photoresist is used to create the color filters for each pixel on the screen.

The market share percentage valuation for this region is estimated to be around 40%.North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Liquid Photoresist market due to the use of photoresist in various industries, such as semiconductor and microelectronics. Their market share percentage valuation is expected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to witness moderate growth in the Liquid Photoresist market due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and semiconductors. The market share percentage valuation for these regions is expected to be around 5% and 4%, respectively.

Some of the key players in the market are DuPont, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Merck Group, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo, Chimei, Daxin, Everlight Chemical, Dongjin Semichem, Great Eastern Resins Industrial, and Chang Chun Group.

Some of the companies mentioned above have reported sales revenue figures for the fiscal year 2020. DuPont's sales revenue was $21.5 billion, Fujifilm Electronic Materials' revenue was $2.3 billion, and Merck Group's revenue was $19.1 billion.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/liquid-photoresist-r390

The global synthetic rubber market is expected to reach USD 38.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.20% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing demand for synthetic rubber from various end-use industries such as automotive and transportation, construction, and footwear is driving market growth. Additionally, the growing use of synthetic rubber in the manufacture of tires and other rubber-based products is further fueling market growth.

The following are the types:

• Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is a type of synthetic rubber that is widely used in tire manufacturing due to its superior abrasion resistance and good grip on wet roads.

• Polybutadiene Rubber (BR), on the other hand, has excellent elasticity and is used in the production of rubber products that require high flexibility such as hoses and conveyor belts.

• Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) is a group of rubber-like polymers used in adhesives, sealants, and soft-touch applications.

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is a highly durable and weather-resistant synthetic rubber commonly used in roofing materials, automotive parts, and electrical insulation.

• Butyl Rubber (IIR) has excellent air tightness and is used in the manufacture of inner tubes, sealants, and adhesives.

• Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) is used in the production of oil-resistant seals, gaskets, and hoses.

Synthetic rubber has various applications in different industries, including automotive, construction, industrial, and others. In the automotive industry, synthetic rubber is used for the production of tires, belts, hoses, and gaskets. In the construction sector, it is used in the form of gaskets, seals, and roofing materials. In the industrial sector, synthetic rubber is used in the production of conveyor belts, rollers, and hoses. Other applications include footwear, adhesives, coatings, and medical devices.

As per the report, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue to dominate the global synthetic rubber market through 2025. The region is poised to account for over 50% of the market share percent valuation, driven by countries like China, India, and Japan. North America and Europe are both expected to hold considerable market shares, with the United States being the leading synthetic rubber producing country in North America, while Germany is expected to dominate the European market. The Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to account for a combined market share of less than 10%,

The global synthetic rubber market is highly competitive with top companies including Arlanxeo, Sinopec, Kumho Petrochemical, CNPC, TSRC, ExxonMobil, Goodyear, NKNK, JSR, Sibur, LG Chem, Versalis, LCY, Kraton, and Zeon operating in the market.

The Sinopec held the largest share of the market with a revenue of USD 24.2 billion. Meanwhile, Arlanxeo and Kumho Petrochemical held the second and third positions with revenues of USD 18.85 billion and USD 16.8 billion, respectively.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/synthetic-rubber-r391