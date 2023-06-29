Analysis Of Market Opportunities Trends And Growth In The Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Market By 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing consumer preferences for tailored therapies is a major factor driving minimal residual disease market revenue growth

Minimal Residual Disease Market Size – USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.04%, Market Trends – High demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) methods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Market size was USD 1,095.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.04% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising R&D activities and increase in research funding from various cancer institutes are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For instance, Invitae Corporation, based in the U.S., started a research in February 2022 to collect actual data on tailored minimal residual disease diagnostics for distinct tumor types.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Minimal Residual Disease market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Minimal Residual Disease market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Minimal Residual Disease market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Minimal Residual Disease market.

The report covers the following companies-

Adaptive Biotechnologies, ARUP Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cergentis B.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ICON Plc, Invivoscribe, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Mission Bio, Natera, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, OPKO Health, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. PCR examines specific DNA segments for unusual genetic traits. The test increases DNA to make it simpler to identify and count unusual characteristics and blood cells or bone marrow can be used. PCR tests can still detect it, if there is only one cancer cell in a group of 100,000 to 1 million healthy cells.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to availability of various treatment options and frequent patient visits. Hospitals consistently offer services for both acute and complicated diseases, which improves and complements performance of many other parts of the healthcare system.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing prevalence of blood cancer and rising investments from cancer institutions. In addition, rising incidence of hematological cancers in the U.S. is increasing risk of MRD and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimal residual disease market based on indication, detection, treatment methods, treatment centers, and region:

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

Others

Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Others

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Solid Tumor

Others

Detection Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Flow Cytometry

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Others

Treatment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Others

Treatment Centers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers

Diagnostic Centers & Research Institutions

Specialty Clinics

Others

The study segments the Minimal Residual Disease industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

