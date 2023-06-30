Market Analysis: Concrete Floor CoatingsMarket, PostEtchResidue RemovalMarket, Modified Bitumen MembraneMarket till 2030

Market Analysis: Concrete Floor Coatings Market, PostEtchResidue Removal Market, Modified Bitumen Membrane Market forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Concrete Floor Coatings Market is expected to grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.80% during the forecast period.The global market for Concrete Floor Coatings is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period 2023-2030 with CAGR 2.80%. Increasing demand from construction and industrial sectors, coupled with growing infrastructure spending in developing countries, is driving market growth.

The following are the types:

• Epoxy-based concrete floor coatings are one of the most commonly used types of coatings. Epoxy coatings are available in a range of colours and can also incorporate decorative flakes or quartz to create a unique look.

• Polyaspartic concrete floor coatings are a newer type of coating that have gained popularity in recent years. They are similar to epoxy coatings but offer some distinct advantages.

Concrete floor coatings have become increasingly popular in both residential and non-residential settings due to their durability, aesthetic appeal, and ability to protect concrete surfaces from wear and tear. In residential settings, concrete floor coatings are commonly used in garages, basements, and outdoor living spaces to provide a long-lasting flooring solution. Non-residential applications include warehouses, factories, retail spaces, and hospitals where a high level of cleanliness is required.

North America is expected to dominate the Concrete Floor Coatings market. It is estimated to hold a market share percentage of 36.8% in 2023.This is followed closely by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to hold a market share of 31.7% in the same year.Other regions such as Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America are also expected to show significant growth in the Concrete Floor Coatings market, with market share percentages of 21.5%, 5.6%, and 4.4%, respectively.

Some major companies operating in the market include PPG Industries, DSM, RPM International, BASF, The Sherwin-Williams, Tennant, Nippon Paint, Ardex, United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL), Elite Crete Systems, and Behr Process.

The sales revenue figures for some of these companies are as follows: PPG Industries - $15.1B, DSM - $9.5B, RPM International - $5.5B, BASF - $62.7B, The Sherwin-Williams - $18.4B, and Tennant - $1.1B.

The Post Etch Residue Removal Market is expected to grow from USD 184.80 Million in 2022 to USD 287.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.The Post Etch Residue Removal market research report analyses the demand and supply dynamics, key drivers and restraints, and current trends in the industry.

The two commonly used types of post-etch residue removal are aqueous and semi-aqueous.

• Aqueous cleaning uses water-based solutions to remove residues, which are washed away with water.

• Semi-aqueous cleaning, on the other hand, uses a mixture of water and an organic solvent to dissolve the residue, which is then rinsed off with water.

Post Etch Residue Removal is an essential process that involves the removal of residues generated during the etching process. Dry etching and wet etching are the two commonly used processes in the semiconductor industry, and both generate residues. Post Etch Residue Removal is used to clean the surface after etching to ensure that only the desired pattern remains and any residues do not hinder the performance or cause defects in the final product. The process involves using chemicals and solvents to remove the residues, as well as physical methods such as plasma cleaning.

According to a market research report, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Post Etch Residue Removal market, with a market share of around 40% by 2030. Moreover, North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant market share, with a combined share of around 35% by 2025. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness substantial growth in the Post Etch Residue Removal market.

The Post Etch Residue Removal Market is highly competitive, with several companies offering a broad range of services and products. The major players in the market include Entegris, DuPont, Versum Materials, Inc. (Merck), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Fujifilm, BASF, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Avantor, Inc., Solexir, and Technic Inc.

Sales revenue of some key players:

• Entegris is one of the leading companies in the Post Etch Residue Removal Market. The company offers a broad range of materials, equipment, and services for the semiconductor and electronics industries. In 2019, Entegris reported sales revenue of $1.6 billion.

• DuPont is another major player in the Post Etch Residue Removal Market. The company offers a range of high-performance materials, including chemicals and advanced composites, for various industries. In 2019, DuPont reported sales revenue of $21.5 billion.

• Versum Materials, Inc. (Merck) is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and materials. The company offers a range of Post Etch Residue Removal solutions for the semiconductor industry. In 2019, Versum Materials, Inc. (Merck) reported sales revenue of $1.4 billion.

• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical is a leading supplier of specialty chemicals and materials for various industries. The company offers a range of Post Etch Residue Removal solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries. In 2019, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical reported sales revenue of $5.9 billion

The Modified Bitumen Membrane Market is expected to grow from USD 9.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 13.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.The Modified Bitumen Membrane Market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry with detailed information on market conditions, trends, and key players. The report covers various segments of the market, including product type, application, and geography.

There are two main types of Modified Bitumen Membrane:

• SBS Type

• APP Type.

SBS (Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene) Type Modified Bitumen Membrane is made up of a blend of asphalt and rubber, which gives it flexibility and allows it to be easily molded to fit the contours of a roof. This type of Modified Bitumen Membrane is best suited for areas with high foot traffic, as it can easily withstand heavy impacts without damage. APP (Atactic Polypropylene) Type Modified Bitumen Membrane, on the other hand, is made up of a blend of asphalt and plastic, making it more resistant to UV radiation and extreme temperatures.

The application of Modified Bitumen Membrane is diverse and is widely used in Roofing, Walls, Basement, Tunnels, Roads, and various other commercial and industrial construction projects. In roofing, Modified Bitumen Membrane is used as a waterproofing material that provides a long-lasting and highly durable solution to protect buildings from harsh weather conditions. The material is also used in walls and basements to provide moisture and vapor barriers that protect the integrity of the structures. In tunnels, Modified Bitumen Membrane is used as a waterproofing layer to prevent water seepage and maintain the structural integrity of the tunnel.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Soprema Group, Oriental Yuhong, GAF, Sika, Hongyuan Waterproof, TehnoNICOL, CKS, Yuanda Hongyu, ARDEX Group, Tamko, Henkel Polybit, Polyglass, Imperbit Membrane, Fosroc, EDIL Roofing Products, IKO Industries, SKSHU, General Membrane, ChovA, Vetroasfalto, Bauder, and Protecto Wrap.

The sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Soprema Group: USD 3.7 billion (2019)

- GAF: USD 2 billion (2018)

- Sika: USD 8 billion (2020)

- Tamko: USD 750 million (2020)

