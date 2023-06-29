PHILIPPINES, June 29 - Press Release

June 29, 2023 IMEE: DID U.S. MILITARY'S "FLYING ELEPHANT" TRAMPLE ON THE VFA? Senator Imee Marcos has filed Senate Resolution 667, calling for an investigation into the mysterious activity of a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 in Philippine territory and airspace Monday. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the inquiry would discuss the U.S. military's possible violation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). "No prior advisory on the flying elephant's arrival reached the Airport Integrated Command and Control Center at NAIA," the senator said, citing a confidential source. "This raises questions of sovereignty, not just air travel safety," Marcos said. A provision in Section 8 of the VFA states that "aircraft operated by or for the United States armed forces shall observe local air traffic control regulations while in the Philippines." The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said the U.S. Embassy had informed the Department of Foreign Affairs and gained diplomatic clearance number DSN-0659-KB-JUN-US-2023 for a U.S. military plane supporting joint Philippine-U.S. activities under Kapit Bisig. But Marcos said questions remain about the plane's mission, the identities of its flight crew and lone passenger, the type of its cargo, and the reason for a 10-hour layover in Manila. "What we know so far is that the plane came from Guam, was on its way to Puerto Princesa, and proceeded to Honolulu," she said. "It is crucial for the State to carefully scrutinize the activities of foreign militaries in the country, particularly those which appear questionable or are shrouded in secrecy," the senator emphasized. The upcoming Senate inquiry will be the second that Marcos has called for in two weeks to discuss the lack of transparency in U.S. military activities in the Philippines. A previous hearing made public a U.S. government plan to relocate up to 50,000 Afghans to the Philippines while their special immigrant visa applications remain stranded in a bureaucratic backlog. IMEE: "FLYING ELEPHANT" NG AMERIKA, NIYURAKAN BA ANG VFA? Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senador Imee Marcos sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Senate Resolution 667 ang misteryosong aktibidad ng isang U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 sa teritoryo at airspace ng Pilipinas noong Lunes. Sinabi ni Marcos, na namumuno sa Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, na tatalakayin sa imbestigasyon ang posibleng paglabag ng U.S. military sa Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA). "Walang paunang abisong nakarating sa Airport Integrated Command and Control Center sa NAIA," ayon sa senador, banggit ang isang mapagkakatiwalaang impormante. "Ito ay isang malaking kwestyon hindi lang sa ligtas na paglalakbay kundi maging sa soberanya ng bansa," ani Marcos. Batay sa probisyon ng section 8 ng VFA, ang anumang sasakyang panghimpapawid ng U.S. armed forces ay kinakailangang sumunod sa air traffic control regulations ng Pilipinas. Ayon sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, naipaalam ng U.S. Embassy sa Department of Foreign Affairs at nakakuha ito ng diplomatic clearance number na DSN-0659-KB-JUN-US-2023 para sa isang U.S. military plane na sumusuporta sa mga aktibidad ng Pilipinas at Amerika sa ilalim ng Kapit Bisig. Ngunit sinabi ni Marcos na marami pang tanong tungkol sa tunay na misyon ng military plane, sinu-sino ang crew at kaisa-isang pasahero nito, ang uri ng kargamentong dala, pati na rin kung bakit 10 oras ang pag-istambay nito sa Maynila. "Ang alam natin sa ngayon ay galing ang eroplano sa Guam, pumunta sa Puerto Princesa, at dumerecho ng Honolulu," ani Marcos. "Napakahalaga para sa bansa na maingat na suriin ang mga aktibidad ng mga dayuhang militar sa bansa, partikular ang mga mukhang kaduda-dudang o yung mga sinisikreto," diin ng senador. Ang nalalapit na imbestigasyon ang pangalawang Senate inquiry na ipinatawag ni Marcos sa loob ng dalawang linggo para talakayin ang kawalan ng transparency o linaw sa mga aktibidad ng U.S. military sa Pilipinas. Ang naunang pagdinig ay nagsapubliko ng plano ng U.S. government na ilipat muna ang nasa 50,000 Afghans sa Pilipinas habang ang kanilang mga espesyal na visa application ay naiipit pa sa proseso.