Powering Performance : Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Analysis Forecast, 2020-2030

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive ECU market generated $87.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $142.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In addition, the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market, has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to rise in automotive production coupled with increasing safety standards, rise in installation of infotainment systems in vehicles, and increase in production of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, product launches, and R&D to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in January 2020, Aptiv launched a modern, sustainable vehicle architecture, namely Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA), to provide new functionality, improve lifecycle management, and enable automakers to enhance safety, increase vehicle efficiency, and deliver delivery intelligently connected, software-defined experiences to the customers.

The automotive electronic control unit market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, mode, ECU capacity, and region. By technology, the market is classified into powertrain, body, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), infotainment, and chassis. On the basis of application, it is categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. By mode, the market has been segmented into conventional and autonomous. By ECU Capacity, the market has been segmented into 16 bit, 32 bit, and 64 bit. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By technology, the ADAS segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

On the basis of mode, the autonomous segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Based on ECU Capacity, the 64 Bit segment is projected to lead the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market owing to higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.The

key players operating in the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market are DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, Aptiv, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Lear, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Pektron.

