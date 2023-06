Driving into the Digital Age : Automotive E-Commerce Market Trends Forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive E-Commerce Market Share

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive E-Commerce Market by Components (Informational and Multimedia, Engine Component, Tires and Wheels, Interior Accessories, Exterior Accessories, Electrical Products), by Vendors (OEM, Third Party Vendors), by Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), by Operation (Transportation, Warehouse): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global automotive e-commerce industry was accounted for $38.67 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $176.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031.

By components, the interior accessories segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global automotive e-commerce market and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for improved aesthetic appearance in vehicles. The report includes analysis of segments such as the informational and multimedia, engine component, tires and wheels, exterior accessories, and electrical products.

The passenger car segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive e-commerce market, and is projected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for comfort and convenience accessories for passenger cars. The report includes analysis of the two wheeler and commercial vehicle.

The warehouse segment would showcase the highest CAGR by 2031

By operation, the warehouse segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, as industry players build comprehensive warehouse services in order to meet clientโ€™s demands more quickly. However, the transportation segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global automotive e-commerce market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific held the largest share

By region, the global automotive e-commerce market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, owing to presence of automotive OEMs and changing automotive sales outlook. The report includes analysis of the market across Europe, North America, and Europe.

