Maris-Tech to Participate at the India Homeland Security Expo With Two Major Partners

/EIN News/ -- The joint presentation of AI-based solutions intended to further establish Maris-Tech's

position in the homeland security market

Rehovot, Israel, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a B2B provider of edge AI accelerated video solutions for edge platforms, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming India homeland security (“HLS”) Expo that will take place on July 26 and July 27, 2023. The Company will share a booth with two of its major partners: Art of Logic (AOL) Australia and Precision Electronics Limited (PEL) India.

Maris-Tech will also present a live demonstration of two of its customized AI-based solutions with cutting-edge, unique technology for HLS applications such as border and crowd surveillance, smart cities, and critical infrastructure security.

The Jupiter-AI is a low-latency streaming and YOLO-5-based AI (detection, classification, and tracking) solution for remote platforms, such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (“UAVs”), and robots using four cameras, including HDSI, analog and USB.

The Callisto platform, a next-generation 8K ultra-HD video and Hailo-8-based AI acceleration edge computing platform will demonstrate AOL's AI application using several IP cameras, suitable for traffic control and safe city applications.

"We are excited to present and demonstrate our innovative products and their applications together with our partners, highlighting our successful cooperation with AOL and PEL and a testimony to Maris-Tech's position in the global HLS market," said Israel Bar, CEO Maris-Tech.

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a B2B provider of video streaming and AI technology, founded by veterans of the Israel technology sector with extensive electrical engineering and imaging experience. Our products are designed to meet the growing demands of commercial and tactical applications, delivering high-performance, compact, low power and low latency solutions to companies worldwide, including leading electro-optical payload, RF datalink and unmanned platform manufacturers as well as defense, HLS, and communication companies. For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com.

Investor Relations:

Nir Bussy, CFO

Tel: +972-72-2424022

Nir@maris-tech.com