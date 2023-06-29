North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (“North Arrow”) reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic’s joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.



This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940’s.

North Arrow also reports it has agreed to purchase certain exploration data related to historic lithium exploration in the Northwest Territories. North Arrow has agreed to pay the arm’s length vendor 200,000 common shares of North Arrow at a deemed value of $0.065 per share. Issuance of the shares to the vendor is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow’s management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for lithium in the NWT and Nunavut at the LDG Property, Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and on Baffin Island and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle’s Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut. North Arrow’s exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ “Kenneth A. Armstrong”

Kenneth Armstrong

President and CEO



For further information, please contact:

Ken Armstrong or Nick Thomas

Tel: 604-668-8354 or 778-229-7194

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow’s plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.