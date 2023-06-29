Submit Release
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Report

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at https://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 407-5989 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8434 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the Sunrun Investor Relations website for approximately one month. A transcript of the conference call will also be posted to the Sunrun Investor Relations website the following day.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home storage solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin
SVP, Finance & IR
investors@sunrun.com

Media Contact:

Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com


