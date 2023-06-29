Sologenic Launches SOLONEX and CBDC Tokenization Solutions, Integrates Fireblocks for Institutional Custody

Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance, Sologenic’s institutional solutions set to redefine financial markets with Fireblocks’ battle-tested MPC-CMP technology

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sologenic , a global forerunner in blockchain tokenization technology, today announces the launch of two groundbreaking solutions: SOLONEX , a preeminent asset tokenization brokerage solution, and a specialized custom-built CBDC Tokenization Solution. Geared at facilitating seamless financial transactions and advanced asset management, these pioneering solutions will bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance, providing a seamless tokenization entry point for institutions, banks and government agencies.



"The launch of SOLONEX and our CBDC Tokenization Solution represent Sologenic’s most pivotal innovations to-date. By leveraging the XRP Ledger's efficiency and scalability, we're empowering global financial institutions to partake in the tokenization revolution," commented Reza Bashash , CTO of Sologenic.

The state-of-the-art SOLONEX solution enables financial institutions, including banks, brokerage houses, investment firms and exchanges globally, to tokenize a vast array of asset classes, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and real estate. Built upon the unmatched capabilities of the XRP Ledger , SOLONEX offers 24/7 trading, on-demand asset tokenization, automatic dividends payout, and fractional trading, making it easier for global financial institutions to join the world of decentralized finance.

Simultaneously, Sologenic has unleashed its innovative custom-built CBDC Tokenization Solution. Tailored to cater to the diverse requirements of financial institutions, government agencies, and private banks, this solution streamlines the creation and management of unique digital currencies.

In conjunction with these advancements, Sologenic has also announced a strategic alliance with Fireblocks , an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. This integration is anticipated to enhance the institutional custody of blockchain-based assets and significantly bolster the global adoption of Sologenic's tokenization technology.

"The introduction of SOLONEX signals a groundbreaking shift in the interplay between blockchain and finance," shares Bob Ras , Sologenic's Co-Founder. "Our integration with Fireblocks strengthens Sologenic’s dedication to ensuring secure, forward-thinking transformations in this arena.”

“Fireblocks’ scalable and highly-secure technology was created to support innovative companies like Sologenic,” said Stephen Richardson, Managing Director of Financial Markets at Fireblocks. “Our institutional-grade key management technology ensures peace of mind as customers manage their day-to-day digital asset operations as they create the financial products of tomorrow.”

In line with these developments, Sologenic has unveiled a newly formed business division: Securities Market Strategic Partnerships. This unit will focus specifically on providing these transformative solutions to financial institutions, government agencies, and private banks.

For more information about SOLONEX, the custom-built CBDC Tokenization Solution and consultation, please visit www.sologenic.com or contact partnership@sologenic.com.

About Sologenic

Based in Dubai, UAE, Sologenic leads in the field of tokenization solutions. With the dual launch of SOLONEX and the Custom-Built CBDC Tokenization Solution, Sologenic is pioneering the digital revolution in the financial sector, democratizing asset tokenization and CBDC consultation for institutions worldwide.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves 1,800+ financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it’s the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit http://www.fireblocks.com.