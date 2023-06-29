Maleic Acid Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2023–2030

Reports And Data

Maleic Acid Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The maleic acid market is projected to experience consistent revenue growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for beverages like wines and beauty products among consumers is a key driver for the growth of maleic acid market revenue.

Maleic acid belongs to the category of alpha-hydroxy acids, which refers to its molecular structure. Other alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid, tartaric acid, lactic acid, and citric acid are also present. The citric acid cycle, also known as the TCA cycle, plays a crucial role in cellular energy production in the form of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP). Maleic acid is the primary acid found in various fruits like cherries, blueberries, blackberries, apricots, peaches, pears, plums, and grapes.

Maleic acid is a chemical compound that can be found in a variety of fruits and wines. It is utilized in the production of medications and is taken orally to treat fatigue and fibromyalgia. It is commonly used as a flavoring additive in food to provide a sour taste. Additionally, it is used in cosmetic manufacturing processes to adjust the pH levels. It is believed to have anti-aging properties, exfoliate dead skin cells, aid in acne treatment, and improve skin hydration when applied topically.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportandata.net/download-free-sample/5814

Major Companies in the Market Include:

• Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

• Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

• Lanxess AG (Germany)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan)

• Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

• Bartek Ingredients Inc. (Canada)

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

• Taiyuan Qiaoyou Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

• Anhui Sealong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

• Polynt SpA (Italy)

• The Chemical Company (TCC) (India)

Factors Driving the Maleic Acid Market

The maleic acid market is being propelled by several key factors. These factors contribute to the growth and expansion of the market. Some of the driving factors are:

1. Increasing Demand for Beverages: There is a rising demand for beverages such as wines, which is driving the growth of the maleic acid market. Maleic acid is used in the production of wines and helps in enhancing their taste and flavor.

2. Growing Demand in Beauty Products: The demand for beauty products is on the rise, and maleic acid plays a significant role in their manufacturing. It is used in cosmetics and skincare products to improve skin hydration, exfoliate dead skin cells, and minimize signs of aging. This increasing demand for beauty products is contributing to the growth of the maleic acid market.

3. Application in Medications: Maleic acid is used in the production of medications and is taken orally to treat conditions such as fatigue and fibromyalgia. The pharmaceutical industry's demand for maleic acid is fueling its market growth.

4. Versatile Industrial Applications: Maleic acid finds applications in various industries such as textiles, adhesives, coatings, and polymers. Its properties make it suitable for different industrial processes, driving its demand in these sectors.

5. Natural Presence in Fruits: Maleic acid occurs naturally in several fruits like cherries, blueberries, blackberries, and grapes. The growing consumption of these fruits contributes to the overall demand for maleic acid.

Overall, the increasing demand for beverages, beauty products, medications, and the versatile industrial applications of maleic acid are the driving factors behind the growth of the maleic acid market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportandata.net/report-detail/maleic-acid-market

The global maleic acid market has been segmented as follows:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Maleic Anhydride

• Fumaric Acid

Application/End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Beverage

• Confectionery

• Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportandata.net/request-customization-form/5814

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Explore Trending Report:

Plastic Droppers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/plastic-droppers-market

Capsule Filler Machines Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/capsule-filler-machines-market

Micro-Irrigation Systems Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/micro-irrigation-systems-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



