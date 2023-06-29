Charles Michel meets Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to discuss Russian nuclear threats and Prigozhin in Belarus 

On 28 June, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, met Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of the democratic opposition of Belarus, in Brussels.

According to a tweet from Tsikhanouskaya, they discussed the European Union’s response to Russian nuclear threats and the presence of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, on Belarusian territory following his military mutiny last weekend.

“I was assured that the EU will always support a free and democratic Belarus,” wrote Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter. “We expect that both Belarus and Ukraine will be on the EU Council’s agenda.”

Tsikhanouskaya tweet