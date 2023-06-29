[Latest] Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Size Will Attain USD 29.1 Billion by 2030 Growing at 4.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global M2M Connections Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

[226+ Pages Report] The Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market size is estimated to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2030, according to Zion Market Research. The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market is dominated by players like: NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco, AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Thales Group, Vodafone Group, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., U-blox, Fanstel, CommSolid GmbH, Afero., Revogi, Virscient Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market size was worth at USD 20.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 29.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The report analyses the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections industry.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market







(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Overview:

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connections are automated systems in which machines or devices communicate with one another through a network without the need for human intervention. They include sensors, RFID, wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) or cellular communications links, and autonomic computing software, which is built to support a network device in autonomously analyzing data and making choices. They interpret data into actions that can be automated and preprogrammed. They operate through data endpoints (DEP), communication networks, and data integration points (DIP) to access sensor data and deliver it to a network. By reducing equipment maintenance and downtime, they contribute to cost savings.

M2M connections also increase income by showcasing new business opportunities for field service of devices. By proactively monitoring and maintaining equipment, they enhance customer service before it breaks down or when it is urgently needed. They are incorporated into supply chain management (SCM) and warehouse management systems (WMS) and used for remote monitoring. Additionally, M2M connections are becoming more and more popular due to their ability to continually send and receive small amounts of data.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market: Growth Factors

One of the main factors driving the machine-to-machine connections market's growth at the moment is the increased need for M2M connections, which allow electronic appliances and other technologies to manage activities in real-time. In addition, there is an increase in the building of infrastructure and the advancement of procedures for diagnosis and treatment to offer patients all over the world high-quality healthcare services. This is providing a positive market outlook, along with the expanding use of modern medical equipment for remote patient monitoring.

Additionally, the machine-to-machine connection market is expanding as a result of the growing need for automation and efficient predictive maintenance systems across a variety of sectors to increase operational effectiveness and gather real-time data. In addition, the market is expanding due to the rising installation of smart security systems to enhance home security and the growing usage of different smart home products to accomplish household tasks quickly and have more control over the home environment. The need for M2M connections is also being stimulated by the expanding use of digital wallets and online payment systems for cashless transactions.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [226+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 29.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco, AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Thales Group, Vodafone Group, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., U-blox, Fanstel, CommSolid GmbH, Afero., Revogi, Virscient Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sierra Wireless, and T-Mobile USA, INC among others. Key Segment By Technology, By End-use Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Segmentation:

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections industry is segmented based on technology, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the technology, the global market is bifurcated into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of short-range wireless connectivity technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ZigBee.

Based on the end-use industry, the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections industry is divided into automotive & transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer electronics, utilities, retail, security & surveillance, and others. The healthcare segment is expected to hold a major share of the market over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is attributed to the use of M2M in various applications of the healthcare industry such as remote patient monitoring, telemedicine and telehealth, medical asset tracking and management, and others. For instance, remote patient monitoring involves the use of connected devices to monitor patients' health conditions remotely. M2M connections enable the seamless transmission of vital signs, patient data, and real-time alerts from wearable devices, sensors, and medical equipment to healthcare providers. This segment is driven by the need for continuous monitoring of patients with chronic conditions, reducing hospital readmissions, and improving patient outcomes. Thereby, driving the segment growth.

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Utilities

Retail

Security & Surveillance

Others

For More Information Visit - Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Connections Market By Technology (Wired And Wireless), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Utilities, Retail, Security & Surveillance, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market include -

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cisco

AT&T Intellectual Property

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Thales Group

Vodafone Group

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

U-blox

Fanstel

CommSolid GmbH

Afero.

Revogi

Virscient Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market size was valued at around US$ 20.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 29.1 billion by 2030.

The market for machine-to-machine (M2M) connections is expanding as a result of the increased use of the internet and increased attention to machine-to-machine connections worldwide.

Based on the technology, the wireless segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Industry?

What segments does the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By End-use Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7295



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to capture the largest machine-to-machine connection market share over the forecast period. Some of the largest telecom players, including AT&T, Verizon, Cisco, and many more, are based in the region and are constantly investing in expanding and improving their infrastructure to stay up with technological breakthroughs. Additionally, the introduction of 5G is projected to boost the growth of M2M connections throughout the projection period. According to Ericcson's Mobility Report for June 2019, the region is predicted to have close to 270 million 5G subscribers, accounting for more than 60% of mobile subscriptions. Thereby, driving the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2021, the privately held antenna providers Proant AB and Proant Asia Limited, with headquarters in Ume, Sweden, and Hong Kong, respectively, have been successfully acquired by Abracon, LLC, a pioneer in the passive component market. With an emphasis on wireless M2M and IoT applications, Abracon will incorporate Proant's antenna product line, which spans 150 MHz to 8 GHz.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/machine-to-machine-m2m-connections-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Inductive And Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT) Sensors Market By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/inductive-linear-variable-differential-transformer-sensors-market



By Product (Displacement/Position Sensor, XLT, Gaging Sensor, And Others), By Type (Digital I/O, DC-Operated, AC-Operated, And Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electric Chapati Maker Market By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-chapati-maker-market-size



By End-User (Commercial And Household), By Type (Fully-Automatic, Semi-Automatic, And Manual), By Capacity (Less Than 100 Chapatis, 100 To 500 Chapatis, And More Than 500 Chapatis), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Wireless Devices Market By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wireless-devices-market-size



By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Industrial, And Others), By Component (ICs, Sensors, Microcontrollers & Microprocessors, And Others), By Technology (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, And Others), By Type (Laptops & Computers, Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Home Systems, Wearable Devices, Internet Of Things (IoT), Wireless Routers & Access Points, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Padlock Smart Lock Market By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/padlock-smart-lock-market



By Vertical (Institution & Government, Commercial, Industrial, And Residential), By Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Electrical Engineering Services Market By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electrical-engineering-services-market-size



By Product Type (Electrical Instrumentation System, Software As A Service (SaaS), Operation & Maintenance Services, Arc-Flash & Electrical Services, Solar Panel Design Services, Electrical Design & Layout Services, Electrical Instrumentation Services, And Others), By Application (Transportation & Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Processing, Utilities, Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Government, And Others), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market By Application (Small Appliances, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Goods, And Others), By Product (LCD Graphic Drivers, LCD Character Drivers, And LCD Segment Drivers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/liquid-crystal-display-lcd-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?