Nano Dimension Announces Record Q1/2023 Results Revenue of $14.97 Million, 43% YoY Growth

/EIN News/ -- Gross Margins increased to 44% (Adjusted: 47%)

Best Quarter in the Company’s History

50% Organic Revenue Growth since Q3/2022

Company Plans to Continue its Share Buy-Back Program

Conference Call to be Held Today at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Waltham, Massachusetts, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023.

The Company also announced the intention to promptly continue its share buy-back program.

Nano Dimension reported consolidated record revenues of $14.97 million for Q1/2023, an increase of:

  • 43% over Q1/2022
  • 24% over Q4/2022

Gross Margin (“GM”):

  • Q1/2023: 44%
  • Q1/2022: 10%

Adjusted1 Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”):

  • Q1/2023: 47%
  • Q1/2022: 40%

Total income/loss before tax:

  • Q1/2023 income of $22 million
  • Q4/2022: negative $87 million
  • Q1/2022: negative $34 million

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q1/2023:

Negative $24 million which includes research and development (R&D) expenses of $15 million2.

Net cash used in operations; minus interest received:

  • Q1/2023: $17 million
  • Q4/2022: $14 million
  • Q1/2022: $21 million

Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted GM can be found below in this press release under “non-IFRS measures.”

CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS:

“We delivered significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, with the third record-setting quarter in a row, defined by exceptional performance and steady quarterly organic growth since July 2022. While we still have 6 months left to go in 2023, at this point we hope to be ahead of the annual budget which our Board of Directors has set for us.

One of the most exciting developments this quarter is the fast adoption of our Deep Learning/AI technology, developed by our DeepCube division. It is now effectively installed in our newer models of machines, advancing industrial inspection, print quality optimization, process optimization, and monitoring and maintenance of machines.

While DeepCube is a significant value-add to new and existing customers, we are starting to receive requests from industrial customers to sell them the “DeepCube AI Engine” by itself, to be installed on their own machines, thereby turning our DeepCube group into a “stand-alone” revenue generating division.

Our Additive Electronic business has been growing organically for almost a year, in spite of the continued crisis in the European economy, especially in the DACH countries. Our AME printing business is advancing on budget, supported by impressive achievements in chemical development of dielectric and conductive printing consumable materials. In parallel, IPC International, Inc. (IPC), a global association that helps original equipment manufacturers, Electronics Manufacturing services, printed circuit board manufacturers, and suppliers build electronics better, has accepted our efforts of over a year – and is now adopting new standards for AME specifications. In the Additive Manufacturing and Ink Services product lines we are experiencing steady advancements as well.

Our organic growth is expected to be fully supported by our merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. Consistent with our stated long-term strategy, strong market position, and robust balance sheet, we remain ideally positioned to act as a consolidator in the highly fragmented AM market landscape, which consists of small- and medium-sized businesses that are currently cash negative and “floating” on high valuations. We intend to accelerate our M&A strategy by carefully investing in assets that will create return on investment and value expansion for our shareholders, contrary to unprofitability which is still a common denominator for many players in the AM industry.”

Please feel free to read our new website regarding Nano’s special tender offer to purchase ordinary shares of Stratasys and educate yourselves: www.stratasysvaluenow.com

For information on how to tender Stratasys shares, call Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the special tender offer, toll-free at (877) 668-1646.
  
FINANCIAL RESULTS:

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $14,965,000, compared to $12,104,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $10,430,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines.
  • R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $19,250,000, compared to $20,993,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $17,870,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is mainly attributed to a decrease in materials expenses and payroll and related expenses. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 is mainly attributed to an increase in payroll expenses, material, subcontractors, and depreciation expenses and is partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.
  • Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $7,486,000, compared to $9,758,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9,308,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in share-based compensation and marketing expenses.
  • General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $11,033,000, compared to $9,091,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6,742,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is mainly attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and professional services.
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $22,222,000, or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $87,667,000, or $0.34 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net loss of $33,093,000, or $0.13 loss per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Conference call information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results today, June 29th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (4:00 p.m. IDT).

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179970/f9b871241c.

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=p8t1ENcZ.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 844-695-5517, INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-902-6751, Israel Dial-in Number: 1-80-9212373. Please request the “Nano Dimension NNDM call” when prompted by the conference call operator. For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.
  
Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectations for revenues for 2023, the advantages and benefits of its products and technology, growth of AE business and advancement of AME printing business, that its organic growth in the year ahead is expected to be fully supported by its M&A strategy and its intention to lead its M&A by carefully paying for assets that will create return on investment and value expansion for its shareholders and its expectation to continue the share buyback program. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

NANO DIMENSION INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Investor Relations | ir@nano-di.com

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2023     20223  
(In thousands of USD)   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)        
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents     788,141       412,172       685,362  
Bank deposits     459,824       573,847       346,663  
Restricted deposits     126       60       60  
Trade receivables     6,242       10,152       6,342  
Other receivables     7,307       6,076       6,491  
Inventory     15,063       20,040       19,400  
Total current assets     1,276,703       1,022,347       1,064,318  
                         
Restricted deposits     491       1,107       850  
Bank deposits     63,128              
Investment in securities           160,260       114,984  
Deferred tax     1,005       118       115  
Other receivables           816       809  
Property plant and equipment, net     9,844       10,012       5,843  
Right-of-use assets     15,142       15,497       16,539  
Intangible assets     21,358              
Total non-current assets     110,968       187,810       139,140  
Total assets     1,387,671       1,210,157       1,203,458  
                         
Liabilities                        
Trade payables     3,785       5,503       3,722  
Financial derivatives and deferred consideration     19,977       5,040       8,798  
Other payables     19,304       23,180       24,150  
Current portion of other long-term liability     416       347       363  
Total current liabilities     43,482       34,070       37,033  
                         
Liability in respect of government grants     1,639       1,861       1,492  
Employee benefits     4,138       1,561       1,462  
Liability in respect of warrants     1,760       123       69  
Lease liability     12,395       11,409       12,374  
Deferred tax liabilities     1,101              
Other long-term liabilities     1,849              
Loan from banks           686       736  
Total non-current liabilities     22,882       15,640       16,133  
Total liabilities     66,364       49,710       53,166  
                         
Equity                        
Non-controlling interests     787       578       767  
Share capital     386,723       389,943       388,406  
Share premium and capital reserves     1,276,443       1,300,781       1,296,194  
Treasury shares     (1,509 )     (19,901 )     (1,509 )
Foreign currency translation reserve     1,190       973       583  
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19)           2,508       2,508  
Accumulated loss     (342,327 )     (514,435 )     (536,657 )
Equity attributable to owners of the Company     1,320,520       1,159,869       1,149,525  
Total equity     1,321,307       1,160,447       1,150,292  
Total liabilities and equity     1,387,671       1,210,157       1,203,458  

  

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		    Year ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2023     2022  
    Thousands     Thousands     Thousands  
    USD     USD     USD  
Revenues     10,430       14,965       43,633  
Cost of revenues     6,580       8,267       24,943  
Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and impairment of assets recognized in business combination and technology     2,849       132       4,639  
Total cost of revenues     9,429       8,399       29,582  
Gross profit     1,001       6,566       14,051  
Research and development expenses, net     17,870       19,250       75,763  
Sales and marketing expenses     9,308       7,486       38,833  
General and administrative expenses     6,742       11,033       30,457  
Impairment losses on intangible assets                 40,523  
Operating loss     (32,919 )     (31,203 )     (171,525 )
Finance income     2,861       56,826       22,965  
Finance expense     3,685       3,590       79,471  
Income (Loss) before taxes on income     (33,743 )     22,033       (228,031 )
Taxes benefit (expense)     455       (74 )     (264 )
Income (Loss) for the period     (33,288 )     21,959       (228,295 )
Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests     (195 )     (263 )     (872 )
Income (Loss) attributable to owners     (33,093 )     22,222       (227,423 )
                         
Income (Loss) per share                        
Basic income (loss) per share     (0.13 )     0.09       (0.88 )
                         
Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss                        
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations     (232 )     403       (844 )
Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss                        
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax                 2,508  
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period     (232 )     403       1,664  
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period     (33,520 )     22,362       (226,631 )
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests     (210 )     (250 )     (892 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company     (33,310 )     22,612       (225,739 )

  
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)

    Share capital     Share premium and capital reserves     Remeasurement of IAS 19     Treasury shares     Presentation / Foreign currency translation reserve     Accumulated loss     Total     Non-controlling interests     Total equity  
    Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands     Thousands  
    USD     USD     USD     USD     USD     USD     USD     USD     USD  
Balance as of December 31, 2022     388,406       1,296,194       2,508       (1,509 )     583       (536,657 )     1,149,525       767       1,150,292  
Investment of non-controlling party in subsidiary                                               61       61  
Income for the period                                   22,222       22,222       (263 )     21,959  
Other comprehensive income for the period                             390             390       13       403  
Exercise of warrants, options and conversion of convertible notes     1,537       (1,537 )                                          
Repurchase of treasury shares                       (18,392 )                 (18,392 )           (18,392 )
Share-based Compensation           6,124                               6,124             6,124  
Balance as of March 31, 2023     389,943       1,300,781       2,508       (19,901 )     973       (514,435 )     1,159,869       578       1,160,447  

  

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)

    Three Months Ended
March 31, 		    Year ended
December 31 		 
    2022     2023     2022  
Cash flow from operating activities:                  
Net income (loss)     (33,288 )     21,959       (228,295 )
Adjustments:                        
Depreciation and amortization     1,141       1,423       7,283  
Impairment losses on intangible assets                 31,045  
Impairment losses on property plant and equipment                 9,478  
Financing (income) expenses, net     2,194       (8,152 )     (1,769 )
Revaluation of financial liabilities accounted at fair value     (1,370 )     191       (4,516 )
Revaluation of financial assets accounted at fair value           (45,276 )     62,791  
Loss from disposal of property plant and equipment and ROU Assets     (3 )     124       948  
Increase in deferred tax     (461 )     (3 )     (581 )
Share-based compensation     10,123       6,124       32,563  
Other     94       45       166  
      11,718       (45,524 )     137,408  
Changes in assets and liabilities:                        
Increase in inventory     (468 )     (545 )     (4,603 )
Increase in other receivables     (851 )     (851 )     (1,978 )
Increase in trade receivables     (2,175 )     (3,708 )     (1,992 )
Increase in other payables     1,724       (528 )     5,281  
Increase (decrease) in employee benefits     1,148       (561 )     1,497  
Increase in trade payables     729       1,805       628  
      107       (4,388 )     (1,167 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (21,463 )     (27,953 )     (92,054 )
                         
Cash flow from investing activities:                        
Change in bank deposits and loans net     (21,907 )     (228,497 )     141,555  
Interest received     762       11,292       17,465  
Change in restricted bank deposits     20       (271 )     (327 )
Acquisition of property plant and equipment     (1,975 )     (3,944 )     (9,388 )
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired     (18,124 )           (31,057 )
Payment of a liability to pay a contingent consideration of business combination           (3,960 )     (10,708 )
Acquisition of financial assets in fair value through profit and loss                 (177,775 )
Decrease in pledged deposit                 3,362  
Other                 (800 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (41,224 )     (225,380 )     (67,673 )
                         
Cash flow from financing activities:                        
Lease payments     (796 )     (1,220 )     (4,151 )
Repayment Long-term Bank Debt     (80 )     (57 )     (406 )
Proceeds from non-controlling interests                 510  
Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability, net     (45 )     (85 )     (221 )
Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination                 (1,005 )
Repurchase of treasury shares           (18,392 )      
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (921 )     (19,754 )     (5,273 )
Decrease in cash     (63,608 )     (273,087 )     (165,000 )
Cash at beginning of the year     853,626       685,362       853,626  
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash     (1,877 )     (103 )     (3,264 )
Cash at end of the period     788,141       412,172       685,362  
                         
Non-cash transactions:                        
Property plant and equipment acquired on credit     211       476       52  
Recognition of a right-of-use asset     11,237       127       15,196  

  

Non-IFRS measures

The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:

    For the Three-Month Period
Ended March 31st, 2023 		 
       
Net income     21,959  
Tax expenses     74  
Depreciation and amortization     1,423  
Interest income     (11,520 )
EBITDA     11,936  
Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities     (44,777 )
Exchange rate differences     3,045  
Share-based compensation expenses     6,124  
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)     (23,672 )


    For the Three-Month
Period Ended 		 
    March 31,  
    2022     2023  
Gross profit     1,001       6,566  
Depreciation and amortization4     2,862       66  
Share-based compensation expenses     324       422  
Adjusted gross profit     4,187       7,054  

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before taxes, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination and interest income. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. EBITDA facilitates the Company’s performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before taxes, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination, interest income, finance income for revaluation of assets and liabilities, exchange rate differences and share-based payments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates the Company’s performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from revaluation of assets and liabilities, exchange rate differences and share-based payment expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to revaluation, exchange rate differences and share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of our operating performance or as measures of our liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

   

1 Excluding cost of revenues from depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses

2 Excluding share-based compensation expenses and depreciation

3 The December 31, 2022 balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements

4 Including amortization of assets recognized in business combination and technology


