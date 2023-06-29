Press Releases

06/29/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Return of Program Allowing Children To Receive Free Admission at Connecticut Museums During the Summer

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut Summer at the Museum – the popular state program that enables Connecticut children to receive free admission at dozens of museums across the state during the summer months – is returning for 2023 with more than 120 museums statewide participating.

Governor Lamont established the program in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of providing children with engaging enrichment and learning experiences during the summer months. Now in its third year, it is funded through a $10 million investment in federal COVID-19 recovery funding Connecticut received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Under the program, Connecticut children ages 18 and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to any of the participating museums, including historic house museums, historic sites, historical societies, art museums, children’s museums, science centers, special-interest museums, natural history museums, university museums, arboretums/botanical gardens, and zoos.

The 2023 program begins on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and concludes on Monday, September 4, 2023. The full list of participating museums is available at www.ctvisit.com/articles/connecticut-summer-museum-2023-free-admission-kids.

“We are thrilled that we can bring back this popular summertime program for 2023 because it provides so many opportunities for Connecticut kids and their families,” Governor Lamont said. “The world-class museums and cultural institutions across Connecticut offer unmatched educational and recreational experiences that will keep kids engaged all season long and spark curiosity for years to come.”

“This initiative expands access to Connecticut’s amazing museums and arts and cultural institutions, creating enriching and rewarding experiences for children and their families,” Liz Shapiro, director of arts, preservation, and museums at the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “Instilling our kids with a sense of discovery is vitally important to their growth and, above all else, is simply fun.”

The Connecticut Summer at the Museum program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts and Connecticut Humanities in partnership with the Office of the Governor, Connecticut State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, and Office of Tourism.

While any museum in Connecticut can choose to participate in the program by offering free admission, eligible properties had an opportunity to apply for grant funding. More than 120 grants were awarded, calculated based on the applicant’s average revenue from children’s admissions over the same period for multiple years, plus a base award tied to operating budget.

Participating museums have discretion to administer the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program to the best of their ability and according to their needs. Certain restrictions may apply, and capacity may be limited (e.g., limit to one adult per household, block-out dates, exclusions for special events, etc.). Connecticut residents should check each museum’s website to learn of any restrictions before visiting.

Anyone taking advantage of this program is encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the program hashtag #CTSummerMuseums.