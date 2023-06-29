Safety First: Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market by Type (External Airbags and Pop-Up Bonnets), Component Type (Sensors, Actuators, Control Units, and Others), Vehicle Type (SUV, Hatchback, and Sedan), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report provides a detailed synopsis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities dominating the industry. Also, it confers on top pocket investments, technology trends, segmentation, and market size & share that are currently ruling the segment. As per the report, the global automotive pedestrian protection system market was estimated at $5.13 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $10.18 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the study period.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA. UK dominated the global automotive pedestrian protection system market in 2017, whereas Russia is expected to grow at a significant rate in Europe during the forecast period.

Growth in number of road accidents, high adoption rate of advanced emergency braking system & collision control system, and increase in demand for improved visibility and safety features in vehicles are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system industry. In addition, the shifting consumer preference to enhance driving experience and rise in demand for premium cars fuel the growth of the automotive pedestrian protection system market. In addition, technological steps taken by giant companies of pedestrian safety systems for the development of safety features further boost the growth of the market. The automotive pedestrian protection system market share largely is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the collision avoidance system.

The automotive pedestrian protection system market size, analysis totally depends on the type & material used for its construction. Moreover, automobile companies focus on the innovations of pedestrian protection-based system. The all new cars in the UK are equipped with the safety features such as collision avoidance system to provide safe environment. Various car manufacturers have incorporated feature of collision avoidance systems. For instance, Mitsubishi forward collision mitigation, Mercedes pre-safe system, Hondas collision mitigation brake system, VW front assist, and more.

Key Findings of the Automotive Pedestrian Protection System market:

In 2017, based on type, the pop-up bonnet segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2017, based on vehicle type, the sedan type of vehicle segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2017, based on region, Europe contributed the highest market revenue, followed by Asia-pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in this report include Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli SpA, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye N.V., Nissan Motor Corporation, Audi AG, Continental AG, and Valeo.

