Sales of Snail Beauty Products Market is Expected to Accelerate at 8.3% CAGR, Reaching $982.70 million by 2031

Cosmetics -amr

Rise in disposable income, increase in millennial population who are targeted consumer base for most of personal and beauty care products

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Snail Beauty Products Market," The snail beauty products market size was valued at $457.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $982.70 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Snail slime is used to make snail beauty items. External mucous that a snail secretes through its body is known as snail slime. Hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and elastin are antioxidants found in snail mucin that improve appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, acne, rosacea, and other skin conditions. Customers can easily find snail slime-based face creams, face masks, anti-aging creams, serums, moisturizers, and toners on online and offline distribution channels. In addition, owing to rise in knowledge of advantages of using snail-based personal and beauty care products, snail beauty products are becoming increasingly popular in developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Various micro and macro factors contribute toward growth of the snail beauty products industry :-

Rise in disposable income, increase in millennial population who are targeted consumer base for most of personal and beauty care products, and growth in area under snail farming. For instance, per capita disposable income in emerging economies has increased considerably over past few years. The per capita income of emerging economies, such as China, increased by 8.0% from 2020 to 2021. While India's disposable personal income increased by around 12.3% in 2021.

"Snail beauty products are widely selected by people all over the world to treat a variety of skin issues, including stretch marks, wrinkles, age spots, dry skin, burns, rosacea, acne, and others. Thus, growing popularity snail beauty products and surge in adoption of alternative medicine for treating skin issue are likely to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period"

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17251

Major restraining factors for growth of the market:-

Growth in popularity for vegan and organic cosmetics and high market hold of natural and chemical amalgamated beauty care products are major restraining factors for growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in concerns regarding animal welfare and demand for animal cruelty free beauty products are expected to restrain growth during the snail beauty products market forecast period.

IMPACT OF COVID -19

COVID-19 negatively impacted the snail beauty products market. Closures of production and manufacturing activities, temporary stagnation in export and import activities, and lack of labor force are some of the factors attributable to decline the snail beauty products market growth in 2020. High spread of corona virus has made people highly inclined toward animal free beauty and personal products, which further led to decline in growth of the snail beauty products market.

According to the snail beauty products market analysis, the snail beauty products market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

*By product type, it is segregated into multi-function cream, cell renewal cream, anti-aging cream, anti-acne cream, and others.

*On the basis of application, the market is categorized into skin and hair.

*On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets & supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce.

*On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Players operating in the global snail beauty products industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market.

*Mizon, InnoVactiv

*Clariant

*Kenra Professional LLC

*Croda International PLC

*COSRX Inc

*SkinCeuticals Inc

*Kao Corporation

*Murad Inc

*Tonymoly Co. Ltd

LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive 15 % Discount on this Report @checkout link

:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8d820cf7ecbf3a1e2a0cbd1878a24702

Key findings of the study

- The snail beauty products market size was valued at $457.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $982.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

- In 2021, on the basis of product type, the cell renewal cream segment acquired $79.2 million, exhibiting 17.3% of the global market share.

- In 2021, on the basis of application, the hair segment acquired $44.4 million, exhibiting 9.7% of the global market share.

- In 2021, on the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment acquired $186.4 million, exhibiting 40.7% of the global market share.

- South Korea was the most prominent market in Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is projected to reach $131.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

TABLE OF CONTENT :-

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segment

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.1.1.Top investment pockets

2.1.2.Ingredients Derived from Insects

2.2.Market share analysis

2.3.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Change in lifestyle

3.3.1.2.Rise in need for skin care products

3.3.1.3.Promotion on digital platforms

3.3.1.4.Rise in disposable income

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.High costs and wide availability of substitutes

3.3.2.2.Rise in demand for vegan cosmetics and animal cruelty free products

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Social media marketing

3.3.3.2.Rapid growth of online retail platform

Request For Customization :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17251

3.4.COVID-19 impact on snail beauty products market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market size of snail beauty products?

Q2. What is the leading application of Snail Beauty Products Market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Snail Beauty Products?

Q4. How can I get sample report of snail beauty products Market?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Snail Beauty Products?



Similar Reports :-

Cosmetics Market

Organic Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Market