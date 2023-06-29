Smart Elevator Market to Reach USD 57.16 billion by 2031, with at a CAGR of 12.54%.

Global smart elevators market size was valued at $18.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $57.3 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the smart elevators market are provided in the report. Profiled major players include, Hitachi Ltd., KONE Corporation, Otis Worldwide Corporation, Fujitec Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma PLC (Avire Trading Limited), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, thyssenkrupp AG (TK Elevator), Hyundai Elevator Ltd, and Schindler Group. Major players, to remain competitive, adopt various development strategies such as product launch, product development, and others. For instance, in March 2023, TK Elevators, installed 22 TWIN elevator systems at 50 Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side, New York. The TWIN elevator systems are equipped with advanced safety features for passengers, intelligent Destination Selection Control (DSC), and can transport up to 40% more passengers.

The global smart elevator market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions. Smart elevators are becoming the new norm in building infrastructure due to their ability to respond to changes in load, traffic patterns and occupancy levels with ease. Moreover, the increasing investments in new construction projects, the growing need for energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to drive the growth of the smart elevator market.

Growth Drivers The smart elevator market is driven by the increasing need for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions. Smart elevators are equipped with advanced technologies, such as sensors and AI, that enable them to respond to changes in load, traffic patterns and occupancy levels with ease. Moreover, the increasing investments in new construction projects, the growing need for energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to drive the growth of the smart elevator market.

Opportunities

The increasing demand for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions is expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of the smart elevator market. Moreover, the increasing investments in new construction projects, the growing need for energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

Forecast

Smart Elevators Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $57.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2020 - 2031. The market, driven by modernization of existing elevator systems, would experience a radical shift by 2031. With large number of new deployment anticipated in developing Asian counties, new deployments of the smart elevators would take over the modernization revenue by 2031. Chinaalone accounts for about 53% of the upcoming high-rise projects across the world.

Analyst Review

Smart elevators are revolutionizing the way people travel between floors and are becoming the new norm in building infrastructure. With the increasing demand for efficient and safe vertical transportation solutions, the global smart elevator market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period (2031-2026). The increasing investments in new construction projects, the growing need for energy efficiency, and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to drive the growth of the smart elevator market.