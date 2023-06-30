Market Analysis: Glucuronic Acid Market, Lightweight Aggregates Market And Butyl Methacrylate Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Glucuronic Acid Market, Lightweight Aggregates Market And Butyl Methacrylate Market forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Glucuronic Acid Market is expected to grow from USD 2.00 Million in 2022 to USD 3.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period.The global Glucuronic Acid market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by the increasing demand for Glucuronic Acid in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and agriculture.

There are three main types of glucuronic acid:

Pharma grade

Food grade

Reagent grade.

Pharma grade glucuronic acid is generally the purest and most expensive form, as it is intended for use in the production of pharmaceuticals and therefore must meet strict regulatory standards. Food grade glucuronic acid is designed for use in the food industry and must be safe for human consumption. Reagent grade glucuronic acid is typically used in laboratory settings, where it may be used as a reactant or standard in chemical analysis.

Glucuronic acid, a sugar acid, has various applications in different fields. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry as a metabolite and precursor to certain drugs. It improves drug solubility and stability, enhancing their pharmacokinetic properties. Glucuronic acid is also used as a food additive to enhance the nutritional value of food products. In scientific research, it is used as an inhibitory molecule that neutralizes toxins in the liver. It is also used to detoxify the body in certain therapeutic treatments.

The market share percentage valuation of glucuronic acid in North America and Europe is estimated to be around 35% and 30%, respectively.

The market share percentage valuation of glucuronic acid in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.99% during the forecast period, reaching around 25% by 2030. Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, are also expected to witness moderate growth in the glucuronic acid market, with a market share percentage valuation of around 5% and 7%, respectively, by 2030.

The global Glucuronic Acid Market is highly competitive and is dominated by few key players. Anhui Hegeng Biology, Kalion, Beijing Chemsynlab, Shanghai Meng Yabio, Guangzhou Roles-Bio, and Shanghai Baomanbio are the major players in this market. Glucuronic acid is widely used in various applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, detergents, food and beverages, and others.

The sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Anhui Hegeng Biology: USD 10-50 million

- Kalion: USD 50-100 million

- Beijing Chemsynlab: USD 10-50 million

- Shanghai Meng Yabio: USD 10-50 million

- Guangzhou Roles-Bio: USD 1-10 million

- Shanghai Baomanbio: USD 1-10 million

The Lightweight Aggregates Market is expected to grow from USD 2.10 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period.The global lightweight aggregates market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the construction industry.

Lightweight aggregates are materials that are used in construction to reduce the weight of structures without compromising their strength and stability. These aggregates are produced from different materials such as natural minerals, industrial by-products, and waste materials. Some of the most popular types of lightweight aggregates are expansive clay, expanded shale, sintered fly ash, and others.

Lightweight aggregates are widely used in various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, infrastructure, and others. In residential buildings, lightweight aggregates are commonly used in the construction of interior partition walls, floating floors, and prefabricated elements. In commercial buildings, they are used for roofing, fire-resistant panels, and acoustical insulation. In infrastructure, lightweight aggregates find usage in the construction of bridges, tunnels, and roads, as well as in geotechnical applications like embankments, retaining walls, and foundations.

The market share of the region is estimated to be around 40% by the end of 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight aggregates in the construction industry, especially in countries like China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets for Lightweight Aggregates, with a combined market share of around 35% by the end of 2030.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the Lightweight Aggregates market, with a combined market share of around 25% by the end of 2030.

The global market for lightweight aggregates is highly competitive due to the presence of several established players and numerous smaller players. Arcosa, Leca (Saint-Gobain), LafargeHolcim, Boral Limited, Cemex, Liapor, Norlite, Charah Solutions, Titan America LLC, STALITE Lightweight Aggregate, Argex, Salt River Materials Group, Utelite Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Taiheiyo Materials, Ube Industries, Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd, Laterlite Spa, Alfa Aggregates, Dicalite Europe, and Dennert Poraver GmbH are some of the prominent players in the lightweight aggregates market.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- LafargeHolcim: USD 22.8 billion (in 2020)

- Cemex: USD 13.4 billion (in 2020)

- Boral Limited: AUD 3.5 billion (in 2020)

The Butyl Methacrylate Market is expected to grow from USD 127.20 Million in 2022 to USD 226.60 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.The global Butyl Methacrylate (BMA) market is expected to experience a steady growth rate during the forecast period. One of the primary reasons for this growth is the high demand for BMA in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

There are several types of butyl methacrylate, including n-butyl methacrylate (nBMA), i-butyl methacrylate (iBMA), and others. nBMA is the most common type and is produced in large quantities worldwide. It is primarily used in coatings, adhesives, and textiles. iBMA has a branched structure that provides unique properties, such as increased flexibility and impact resistance.

Butyl Methacrylate (BMA) finds application in an array of industries such as Paints and Coatings, Adhesives and Sealants, Printing and Ink, Acrylic Copolymer, and Others. In the Paints and Coatings industry, BMA is used to create high-quality coatings that impart good hardness, impact resistance, and low-temperature flexibility. In Adhesives and Sealants, BMA provides excellent adhesion to various substrates, high shear strength, and water resistance. In Printing and Ink formulation, BMA enhances ink properties such as abrasion resistance, solvent resistance, and fade resistance.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Butyl Methacrylate market, with a market share of around 45% by value. North America and Europe are also significant markets for Butyl Methacrylate, with a market share of around 25% - 30% each. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are predicted to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, with market shares of around 5% - 10% each.

Butyl Methacrylate is a chemical compound that finds its application in various industries such as adhesives, coatings, and plastics. The global Butyl Methacrylate market is highly competitive due to the presence of prominent companies such as Mitsubishi Chemical (Lucite International), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, LG MMA, Evonik Industries, Fushun Donglian Anxin Chemical, KYOEISHA Chemical, Dow Chemical, Shanghai HeChuang Chemical, and Huayi Hefeng Special Chemical.

Sales revenue figures for a few of the above-listed companies are:

- Mitsubishi Chemical (Lucite International): USD 2.16 billion (2019)

- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical: USD 1.56 billion (2019)

- Evonik Industries: USD 13.45 billion (2019)

