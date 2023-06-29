Christopher Doolin Joins Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

/EIN News/ -- Appointment Strengthens PWP’s Industrials Practice



Underscores Firm’s Commitment to Scaling Business

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Christopher Doolin has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Doolin will work in the Firm’s Industrials Group and provide strategic and financial advice to clients globally across the Business and Consumer Services sectors.

Mr. Doolin joins PWP with over 15 years of investment banking experience, advising corporate and financial sponsor clients on strategy and transformative M&A as well as equity and debt capital raising.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our team and expand client coverage in this critical and active sector,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “His industry expertise, extensive transaction experience, strong relationships, and collaborative nature will be extremely valuable, and we look forward to working with him.”

Prior to joining PWP, Mr. Doolin was at Credit Suisse, where he started his career and held various senior positions over the years. He most recently served as Managing Director and Global Head of Services. In addition to these roles, he was the Head of Credit Suisse's Chicago office.

Mr. Doolin holds an MBA from Northwestern University and a BBA from The University of Notre Dame.

About PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and the financial sponsor community. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 650 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich.

