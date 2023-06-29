Pico Continues to Invest in Increased Capacity Adding 100Gbps Support to PicoNet™ in the US

Pico expands connectivity with 100Gbps support, empowering financial markets with enhanced performance and efficiency

100Gbps boosts data rates, enhancing throughput for improved performance

Scalable infrastructure supports growth, meeting evolving client needs

Seamlessly addresses upcoming OPRA feed expansion, ensuring uninterrupted data flow for future growth



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, today announced the expansion of its offerings to support the next frontier of connectivity - 100Gbps ethernet access. With its commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and increased capacity, Pico continues to drive investment into facilitating seamless support for 100Gbps across its product set.

As data volumes saw exponential growth, Pico anticipated and aligned with the industry's demand for higher bandwidth and higher performance and implemented 40Gbps native connectivity in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, Pico introduced the Corvil CNE-10000 to ensure lossless capture and in-depth analytics to support 100Gbps connectivity. Additionally, in 2022, PicoNet updated its New York area network to support full 100Gbps within its core technology. Pico now enables clients to connect at the network edge and transmit market data and orders at 100Gbps across the wide area network between New York and Chicago.

Pico has seen demand for higher bandwidth solutions as clients refresh their trading equipment with the latest technology and address industry changes, including the expansion of the SIAC Options Pricing Regulatory Authority (OPRA) feed which is estimated to grow to nearly 40Gbps after it expands from 48 to 96 channels later this year. Pico will empower clients to handle options data spikes up to 60Gbps and to leverage our New York area network, PicoNet, for 100Gbps connectivity. Pico also continues to increase the capacity of its analytics for market data in response to such demand by substantially increasing the performance of the Corvil Analytics OPRA plug-in to meet its own requirements in managing OPRA market data quality over PicoNet. These increases are available to all Corvil Analytics clients.

“100Gbps Ethernet access is the new standard for efficient connectivity. We’re seeing a substantial increase in clients upgrading to compatible hardware to take advantage of the throughput and performance to support their trading infrastructure. Coupled with our award-winning Corvil Analytics for packet capture and data analysis, clients have the visibility they need to optimize their highest level of trading performance,” said Kristen Pross, Managing Director, Product Management at Pico. “The expansion of OPRA to 96 channels has helped accelerate this change, and the demand for higher bandwidth and speed continues to grow as clients look at opportunities to optimize their connectivity for success.”

Pico clients can now leverage 100Gbps ports in New York and Chicago to optimize connectivity in the data center, and data and order transfer between sites.

Clients can also easily leverage the Corvil CNE-10000 to ensure lossless capture and in-depth analytics to support their 100Gbps connectivity. Sustained 100Gbps capture of packets provides a forensic record of all network activity with real-time indexing to enable search, filter, and export of the packets of interest, compactly fitting into 2 rack units.

Contact us to learn more about Pico’s 100Gbps Ethernet access and the power of Corvil capture and analytics.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit https://www.pico.net

Contact info:

Pico Press Office

pr@pico.net