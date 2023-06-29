RISE Dispensaries to Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Sales at Four Maryland Locations on July 1st

Adult-Use Cannabis Sales to Begin at 8 a.m. ET on July 1st at RISE Dispensaries in Hagerstown, Joppa, Silver Spring and Bethesda

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”), today announced that it will commence adult-use sales at its four Maryland dispensaries, beginning Saturday, July 1. RISE Hagerstown, RISE Joppa, RISE Silver Spring and RISE Bethesda will each celebrate the launch of adult-use sales with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:15 a.m. ET ahead of doors opening at 8 a.m. ET, plus music and treats at select locations. Each dispensary will donate a portion of profits from the first day of adult-use sales to a local nonprofit organization, including Mission of Love Charities , Explore MD Cannabis and I Support The Girls.



Medical patients and adult-use consumers can explore Green Thumb’s diverse collection of cannabis products, including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Beboe socially-dosed vapes and incredibles gummies. At each step of the retail experience, knowledgeable RISE Personal Care Specialists are available to guide consumers through the process.

“It is truly an honor to celebrate this milestone alongside the people of Maryland and witness the end of Prohibition 2.0 as the 20th state in the country launches adult-use cannabis sales,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We believe cannabis promotes positivity, and we are proud to provide access to high-quality cannabis products like RYTHM and Dogwalkers to more people who say ‘yes’ to well-being.”

Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis added, “As one of the first operators in the state, Green Thumb has been serving Maryland’s medical cannabis market since 2017. Now, we are thrilled to open our doors to adult-use consumers for the first time while continuing to prioritize our amazing medical patients in the welcoming communities of Hagerstown, Joppa, Silver Spring and Bethesda. Our team has worked incredibly hard to prepare for this historic day.”

RISE Dispensary Maryland locations include:

RISE Hagerstown: 1571 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21740

RISE Joppa: 702 Pulaski Highway, Joppa, MD 21085

RISE Silver Spring: 7900 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910

RISE Bethesda: 10401 Old Georgetown Rd Suite 210, Bethesda, MD 20814

All stores are open on Saturday, July 1st from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For normal hours of operation, product availability, medical patient benefits and other information, please visit risecannabis.com/maryland .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries, a fast-growing national cannabis retailer founded under Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, promotes social conscience, community impact and well-being through the power of cannabis. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 83 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. RISE Dispensaries lead innovative access to cannabis by offering home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations, mobile pre-ordering and the first consumption lounge east of the Mississippi at RISE Mundelein, Illinois (services vary by market). RISE locations offer a wide variety of products and award-winning brands including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM, produced by owner Green Thumb Industries. RISE Rewards members enjoy insider perks, points and first access to products and merchandise. More information is available at risecannabis.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

GTI@mattio.com