EnviroGold Announces Positive Pilot Plant Results Confirming Efficacy of Metals Recovery Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE:NVRO | OTCQB:ESGLF | FSE:YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”), a clean technology company accelerating the world’s transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its pilot plant test work campaign for the Hellyer Project (“Hellyer”). The Hellyer project is a joint project between EnviroGold Global and Hellyer Metals that includes an off-site pilot study at the world-renowned ALS Laboratory in Perth Australia.



The test results confirmed excellent liberation of critical and precious metals using EnviroGold Global’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process and support the designed process flowsheet.

The Company is pleased to report that the pilot plant testing, undertaken at the world-renowned ALS Laboratory in Perth, Western Australia, operated continuously through the campaign without any process challenges. The test work processed about 500 kg of Hellyer tailings for the liberation of the critical and precious metals. The pilot plant confirmed earlier, bench-scale, findings for gold and silver recoveries from a cyanide leach on process solids, and generated a pregnant leach liquor suitable for the recovery of critical metals via conventional solvent extraction (SX) or ion exchange (IX).

The head grade from the 500 kg of Hellyer tailings that went into the pilot plant averaged 2.59 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, and 0.84% Zn. The data analysis shows the average gold and silver recoveries were both 90+% and were achieved on a cyanide leach feed material using Leachwell™ Accelerated cyanide leach techniques. In addition, 91% of the copper and 82% of the zinc contained within the tailings reported to the pregnant leach solution, where it is available for conventional SX and IX recovery.

The preliminary process control data on EnviroGold Global’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process demonstrated that the fast reactions of about 1 hour at atmospheric pressure and at temperatures of <90°C can be run continuously and can be easily controlled.

Further bench scale optimisation test work will be advanced in the coming weeks to complete the update to the Technical Report (Q3, 2023) and the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) to follow soon after.

Dr. Mark Thorpe (CEO) commented, “Completing this important technical milestone gives EnviroGold Global strong confidence that it can continue to advance its project development timeline strategy. Our process is proven with excellent gold, silver, copper, and zinc recoveries. We look forward to expanding the scope of our technology to other sulphide tailings.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes from mining projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals – including gold, silver, copper, zinc and nickel.

Further Information

Dr. Mark B. Thorpe

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1 416 777 6720

Email: InvestorRelations@EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Website: www.EnviroGoldGlobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, earnings guidance, economic guidance, operational guidance and future capital spending amounts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Graphical representations included in this news release are approximate representations which may vary from defined regulatory boundaries.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the Company’s proprietary hydrometallurgical process, further bench scale optimisation test work to be completed to update the Technical Report, Front End Engineering Design work to be completed, and the Company’s ability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing industry; continued approval of the Company’s activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued development of clean technology and mining waste reprocessing technology; and the continued growth of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the Company’s inability to accelerate the world’s transition to a circular resource economy, the risks associated with assessing metallurgical recovery rates from mine tailings and waste and related volumetric assessments, the risks associated with the mining and mining waste recycling industry in general; increased competition in the clean technology and waste reprocessing market; the potential unviability of the clean technology and mining waste reprocessing market; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to clean technology and mining waste reprocessing; risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of clean technology and waste reprocessing; and risks relating to the Company’s potential inability to expand its reprocessing pipeline.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.