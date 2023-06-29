Verano Continues Florida Retail Expansion with Opening of MÜV Venice, the Company’s 69th Florida Location and 130th Retail Location in the Nation

MÜV Venice is located at 4369 South Tamiami Trail, a busy thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 30,500 vehicles 1

The dispensary is located in Sarasota County, a growing region with a population of over 462,000 2

Verano’s active operations span 13 states, comprised of 130 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Venice on Friday, June 30, the Company’s 69th Florida dispensary and 130th retail outlet nationwide. MÜV Venice is located at 4369 South Tamiami Trail, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time.

According to Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use, there are currently over 828,000 qualified medical cannabis patients in the state. Florida medical cannabis sales are projected to potentially reach $2.6 billion by 2027, as reported by MJBiz Factbook 2023.

“MÜV Venice marks our fourth dispensary in Sarasota County, providing another convenient location for Florida’s medical cannabis patients to access our wide variety of high quality products,” said John Tipton, President of the Southern Region. “We look forward to introducing our signature, elevated retail experience to the Venice community, and continuing to deliver on our promise to provide the best cannabis products and patient-centric hospitality to Florida’s medical marijuana community.”

As a demonstration of Verano’s commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, and Savvy flower and extracts. The Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to patients and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient questions and inquiries. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com or through the MÜV mobile application available in the Google Play and Apple App stores for express in-store pickup.

MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about MÜV Venice medical cannabis dispensary, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

