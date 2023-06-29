Submit Release
ChampionX Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CHX) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 operating results on Monday, July 24, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at https://investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

  United States: 1-888-886-7786  
  International: 1-416-764-8658  
  Reference: ChampionX conference call ID: 96181485  
       

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on ChampionX’s website.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
Byron Pope – byron.pope@championx.com – 281-602-0094

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@championx.com – 281-403-3751


Primary Logo

